Mazur elevated to Clemson's assistant coach

CLEMSON -- Griffin Mazur was elevated to the role of assistant coach, announced by Head Coach Erik Bakich on Monday. Mazur was the volunteer assistant coach at Clemson in 2023, his first year as a member of the Tiger staff. In January, the NCAA Division I Council approved a measure to reclassify baseball’s volunteer assistant coach as a full-time assistant coach, effective July 1. The approval gives Division I programs the ability to have three full-time paid assistant coaches.

Mazur, who worked with the catchers in 2023, including All-ACC selection Cooper Ingle, played the 2021 season at Michigan under Bakich after he transferred from UC Irvine, where he was a player from 2016-20.

“We are thankful that the NCAA made this change that allows us to elevate Griffin Mazur to an assistant coach role,” said Bakich. “Griffin has a bright future in coaching, and we’re very excited to have him in this role, where he can now be more involved with recruiting and evaluation. He will continue to assist in the same areas that helped us have a successful first season in 2023.”

In his first year in Tigertown in 2023, Mazur helped coach the Tigers to the league championship by going 4-0 in the ACC Tournament. It was a big reason they earned the No. 4 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Clemson finished with a 20-10 ACC mark, good for second place in the overall standings, thanks in large part to a 17-game winning streak from April to June. The Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 44-19 record, their best mark since 2018, and ranked as high as No. 15 in the nation by Baseball America in the final polls.