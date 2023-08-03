Former Clemson DL David Davis passes away

CLEMSON — Former Clemson defensive lineman David Davis passed away on Saturday, July 29. He was 53 years old.

Davis was a four-year letterman at Clemson across the 1988-91 seasons. He played on Clemson squads that accrued a 39-8-1 four-year record and earned two ACC titles. He appeared in 44 career games with one start, a 30-0 win against Illinois in the Hall of Fame Bowl to conclude the 1990 season.

After a brief stint with the New York Giants, Davis worked in law enforcement and high school coaching in the Columbia area. He later returned to Clemson and earned his degree in parks, recreation and tourism management in 2016 at 47 years of age as part of Clemson’s Tiger Trust program.

Carolina’s Hemingway named to Outland watch list

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina senior defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway is one of 91 returning standout interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conference and Independents named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Outland Trophy.

The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December.

Clemson’s Davis, Orhorhoro named to Outland watch list

CLEMSON — The Football Writers Association of America and the Greater Omaha Sports Committee announced that Clemson defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro have been named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s best interior lineman.

3 Tigers named to Nagurski watch list

CLEMSON — Three Clemson football athletes have been named to the list of 96 defensive standouts from 69 schools in all Division I FBS conferences plus Independents named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player. Those players are: linebacker Barrett Carter, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2023 trophy on Nov. 15 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina’s Emmanwori on Nagurski watch list

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina sophomore safety Nick Emmanwori is one of 94 defensive standouts from 69 schools in all Division I FBS conferences plus Independents named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, announced by the Football Writers Association of America.

Carolina’s Rogers named to Mannelly watch list

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina redshirt junior Hunter Rogers is one of 25 Division I players named to the 2023 preseason watch list for the Patrick Mannelly Award. The Mannelly Award is presented annually to the top college long snapper in the country.