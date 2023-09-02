Gamecocks land two on Freshman of the Year watch list, Clemson’s Woods named

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor and linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard are among the 37 players named to the watch list for the 6th annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club.

The award is presented to the outstanding freshman player in college football.

Harbor is a 6-5, 241-pound receiver who prepped at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. where he starred as a two-sport athlete in football and track & field. Howard is a 6-4, 241-pound linebacker from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

Gamecocks will face 3 ACC opponents in 2023-24 hoop season

COLUMBIA – South Carolina announced its non-conference slate for the upcoming 2023-24 season on Wednesday afternoon. There will be nine opportunities to see the Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena before the start of the new year.

The team will officially open year two of the Lamont Paris era against USC Upstate on Nov. 6.

Carolina will face the first of its three ACC opponents on Nov. 10 in the Hall of Fame Series against Virginia Tech. The game will be played in downtown Charlotte at the Spectrum Center. The Gamecocks and Hokies will tip at approximately 9:30 p.m. after Florida and Virginia.

Carolina returns home on Nov. 13 to face VMI before heading west to the Arizona Tip-Off for a pair of games on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19. The Gamecocks will face DePaul for the first time since 2015 in game one then face either Grand Canyon or San Francisco in game two.

The team will then have a nice break before hosting Notre Dame in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. The Gamecocks will face George Washington at home on Dec. 1 followed by back-to-back road trips, first to in-state rival Clemson on Dec. 6 and then at East Carolina on Dec. 9. The Gamecocks will conclude the non-conference portion of the team’s schedule with four-straight home games from Dec. 16-30.