COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Etienne on Doak Walker watch list

Etienne on Walker watch list

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced that Clemson running back Travis Etienne has been named as one of 76 players on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award.

The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

2019 Doak Walker Award finalist Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) and 2018 finalist Etienne lead the list of preseason candidates.

Last season as a sophomore, Hubbard led the nation in rushing with 2,094 yards. Etienne returns for his senior season as the two-time ACC Player of the Year and Clemson’s all-time leading rusher. Memphis sophomore Kenneth Gainwell joins Etienne and Hubbard as the only returning semifinalists from 2019.

Mukuamu named All-American

University of South Carolina junior defensive back Israel Mukuamu was named to the 2020 preseason fourth-team All-America squad by Phil Steele Publications.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive back from Bossier City, La., was an AP second-team All-SEC selection a year ago. He led the team with four interceptions, including three in the upset win over third-ranked Georgia.