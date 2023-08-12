Former Tiger, Weston Wilson makes MLB debut

CLEMSON—Former Tiger infielder Weston Wilson (High Point, N.C.) made his major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies as a starter in left field against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. He went 1-for-1 with a homer, three runs, two walks and a steal in the Phillies’ 7-0 win, as Michael Lorenzen tossed a no-hitter.

Wilson belted a homer to lead off the second inning in his first career plate appearance.

Clemson’s Klubnik named to Davey O’Brien watch listFORT WORTH, Texas – The Davey O’Brien Foundation announced that quarterback Clemson QB Cade Klubnik has been named to the 2023 watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, presented annually to the nation’s top quarterback.

Clemson’s Carter, Trotter named to Butkus watch listThe Butkus Foundation announced that linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have been named as two of 51 candidates on the watch list for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Clemson’s Shipley named to Doak Walker watch list

Will Shipley has been named to the 2023 watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the nation’s top running back.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing.

Clemson’s Mukuba named to Jim Thorpe watch list

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced that Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba has been named to the 2023 watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

Carolina’s Antwane Wells Jr. named to Biletnikoff watch list

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. is one of 49 players named to the 2023 preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Clemson men’s basketball schedule series with Memphis

CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball has scheduled a home-and-home series with Memphis. The Tigers will play at Memphis this season on Dec. 16 at FedExForum. Memphis will return to Littlejohn Coliseum during the 2024-25 season. The two schools have never met in program history.