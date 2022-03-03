COLLEGE BASEBALL: Unbeaten Tigers come to Columbia for first 2

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina and Clemson face off this weekend in their annual three-game baseball series.

The series begins at Founders Park on Friday at 7 p.m. The series moves across town to Segra Park on Saturday at 4 p.m. and concludes in Clemson on Sunday at 3 p.m. Friday's game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus with Saturday and Sunday's games on ACC Network Extra and ACC Network.

Probable pitchers are:

Friday -- South Carolina Will Sanders (So. RHP) 2-0, 3.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 0 BB, 8 SO vs. Clemson Mack Anglin (So. RHP) 2-0, 0.00 ERA, 10.0 IP, 5 BB, 14 SO

Saturday -- South Carolina TBA vs. Clemson Nick Hoffmanm (So. RHP) 1-0, 4.50 ERA, 8.0 IP, 4 BB, 8 SO

Sunday -- South Carolina TBA vs. Clemson Nick Clayton (So. RHP) 0-0, 9.53 ERA, 5.2 IP, 2 BB, 6 SO

The Gamecocks (7-1) are coming off a come-from-behind 9-6 win over Appalachian State in Charlotte on Tuesday night. Andrew Eyster drove in four runs while Michael Braswell reached base three times and picked up his second save in relief.

Eyster leads the team in home runs (3) and RBI (17) and is 19-for-37 at the plate this season. He is tied for second in the country in hits and is at 103 career RBI, recording his 100th RBI in the App State win.

The Tigers are off to an 8-0 start after defeating USC Upstate 8-5 on Tuesday night. Bryar Hawkins had three RBI while Jonathan French had a pair of hits, including a home run. On the season, Cooper Ingle is hitting .469 with 12 RBI while Caden Grice has three home runs and 11 RBI with an inning pitched on the mound. Mack Anglin has 14 strikeouts and no earned runs in 10 innings of work in 2022.

Carolina won the series with Clemson in 2021, taking the first two games in February before falling in midweek action in May. Eyster had game-winning hits in Saturday and Sunday's wins in Greenville and Columbia, respectively, while Will Sanders earned wins on the mound in both contests. Clemson leads the all-time series, 183-142-2.

South Carolina heads into Friday's game seventh in batting average (.311) in the SEC. Eyster leads the league with 19 hits, while Braylen Wimmer is tied for fifth with 16. Eyster is third in batting average (.514), tied for second in RBI (17), fifth in total bases (32) and ninth in slugging percentage (.865). Braswell is second in the league with 11 walks, is tied for fifth in on-base percentage (.571) and tied for third in runs scored (13).

On the mound, Sanders is tied for fifth with 12 innings pitched and John Gilreath is tied for the conference lead with five appearances. Carolina is third in the SEC with a .990 fielding percentage.

Clemson is averaging 11.3 runs per game and hitting .329 with a .516 slugging percentage, .466 on-base percentage and two steals.

The pitching staff has a 2.59 ERA, .213 opponents’ batting average and 2.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .990. The Tiger bullpen is 5-0 with a 1.77 ERA, .201 opponents' batting average and 59 strikeouts against 19 walks in 40.2 innings pitched.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0