COLLEGE BASEBALL: Carolina No. 21, Clemson at 25 in poll

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 21 in the nation in the Collegiate Baseball's Fabulous 50 NCAA Division I preseason poll.
The Gamecocks were one of 12 teams in the SEC to be ranked in the preseason poll, earning 447 votes.
The Gamecocks join Florida (No. 1), Vanderbilt (No. 2), Ole Miss (No. 5), LSU (No. 7), Mississippi State (No. 9), Georgia (No. 12), Arkansas (No. 22), Texas A&M (No. 26), Alabama (No. 27), Tennessee (No. 35) and Auburn (No. 37) as SEC schools in the poll.
The Collegiate Baseball Pre-Season Fab 50 Poll:
- 1. Florida 2. Vanderbilt 3. UCLA 4. Texas Tech 5. Ole Miss 6. Miami (Fla.) 7. LSU 8. UC Santa Barbara 9. Mississippi State 10. Arizona
- 11. Louisville 12. Georgia 13. N.C. State 14. Virginia 15. Arizona State 16. East Carolina 17. Oklahoma State 18. Michigan 19. TCU 20. Texas
- 21. South Carolina 22. Arkansas 23. Coastal Carolina 24. Dallas Baptist 25. Clemson 26. Texas A&M 27. Alabama 28. Florida State 29. Southern Miss 30. Texas State
- 31. Stetson 32. UCF 33. Pepperdine 34. Georgia Tech 35. Tennessee 36. Duke 37. Auburn 38. Central Michigan 39. Indiana
- 40. Winthrop 41. Oklahoma 42. UC Irvine 43. Tulane 44. Long Beach State 45. Wichita State 46. Minnesota 47. Notre Dame 48. Houston 49. Oregon State 50. Stanford
Clemson 25th in poll
CLEMSON -- The Tigers were No. 25 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason rankings.
Clemson is one of five ACC teams ranked in the top 25, joining No. 6 Miami (Fla.), No. 11 Louisville, No. 13 NC State and No. 14 Virginia.
In 2020, the Tigers had a 14-3 overall record and 3-0 ACC mark in a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Clemson returns players to the 2021 team who accounted for over 95% of the starts in 2020.
Coastal and Winthrop
Coastal Carolina is No. 23 and Winthrop is No. 40 in the Collegiate Baseball poll.
Clemson's Sharpe on first team
CLEMSON -- Sophomore Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was named a preseason first-team All-American as the utility player by Collegiate Baseball. The third-year Clemson player has been in the weekend rotation since his first season as a Tiger in 2019 and has batted in the heart of the batting order as well.
In his two-year career, he is 8-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts against 37 walks in 102.2 innings pitched over 19 appearances (18 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .276 with six doubles, seven homers, 28 RBIs, a .392 on-base percentage and four steals in 51 games.
Prior to the shortened 2020 season, Sharpe was a first-team freshman All-American in 2019 and a John Olerud two-way player of-the-Year finalist, the only freshman among the five finalists.
Carolina's Clarke on third team
TUCSON, Ariz. -- University of South Carolina infielder/catcher a
He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI in a win over Northwestern on Feb. 22. He also hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 12th inning in a 2-1 win at Furman (March 3). Clarke had a .406 on-base percentage and did not commit an error at first base for Carolina.
Clarke, a Forest, Va., native, becomes the first Gamecock to earn the Preseason All-American honor by Collegiate Baseball since Clarke Schmidt and Josh Reagan were selected for the 2017 team.
Big South modifies schedule
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Big South Conference Council of Athletics Directors have approved a modified schedule format for the 2021 baseball conference season, as announced on Wednesday morning.
In light of growing non-conference cancellations and COVID impacts, the Big South league slate has been expanded to a "40-flex-10" model. In this format, Big South teams will play 40 league games while allowing for each team to schedule up to 10 non-conference games as can be accommodated.
The schedule features 12 weekend 3-game series, plus four midweek games in league play for all 10 playing members. The first Big South series weekend is March 5-7, and will continue each week through May 20-22. The four mid-week dates are March 16, March 23, April 20 and May 11. The Big South typically plays a 24-game conference schedule, with each team playing eight of the 10 members.