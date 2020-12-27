COLLEGE BASEBALL: Carolina No. 21, Clemson at 25 in poll

Clemson 25th in poll

CLEMSON -- The Tigers were No. 25 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason rankings.

Clemson is one of five ACC teams ranked in the top 25, joining No. 6 Miami (Fla.), No. 11 Louisville, No. 13 NC State and No. 14 Virginia.

In 2020, the Tigers had a 14-3 overall record and 3-0 ACC mark in a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Clemson returns players to the 2021 team who accounted for over 95% of the starts in 2020.

Coastal and Winthrop

Coastal Carolina is No. 23 and Winthrop is No. 40 in the Collegiate Baseball poll.

Clemson's Sharpe on first team

CLEMSON -- Sophomore Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was named a preseason first-team All-American as the utility player by Collegiate Baseball. The third-year Clemson player has been in the weekend rotation since his first season as a Tiger in 2019 and has batted in the heart of the batting order as well.

In his two-year career, he is 8-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts against 37 walks in 102.2 innings pitched over 19 appearances (18 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .276 with six doubles, seven homers, 28 RBIs, a .392 on-base percentage and four steals in 51 games.