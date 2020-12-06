CLEMSON WOMEN: Tigers run win streak to 5 games

CLEMSON — Extending their season-opening winning streak to five games, the Clemson Tigers used a balanced scoring attack in a convincing victory over the College of Charleston Cougars.
"It's nice to be 5-0 heading into conference play. I can get on board with that. We need to work on improving our defensive effort. There are a lot of things we have to turn around and improve before we start ACC play," head coach Amanda Butler said.
Three different Tigers scored in double figures on Sunday, and Clemson took care of business at Littlejohn Coliseum, winning 87-65.
The Tigers (5-0) connected on 35 shot attempts, finishing with a shooting percentage of 47.9. Clemson sank seven 3-pointers, with Kendall Spray netting five of them. The Cougars (1-2) made 11 3-point shots of their own and ended up with an overall field goal percentage of 36.5.
Despite shooting well from deep, the College of Charleston was outrebounded 53-31 and gave up 25 second-chance points. Clemson forced 19 turnovers and converted them into a grand total of 23 points. In addition, the Tigers racked up 56 points in the paint and also tabbed 32 bench points and 20 assists.
Spray produced one of her signature shooting performances from beyond the arc, knocking down five 3-pointers and finishing with a team-high 17 points to go along with her three assists. Delicia Washington put together a well-rounded showing that included 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Amari Robinson went a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor en route to tallying with 11 points. She also pulled down three boards. Gabby Elliott recorded eight points, three dimes and a game-high nine rebounds, and Tylar Bennett registered eight points, six boards and four assists. Also of note, Hannah Hank, who grabbed four rebounds, made an impact by drawing three charges on the afternoon.
The Tigers boasted a commanding 53-34 lead at halftime.
The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, Dec. 10, for their ACC opener against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-3). Scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m., the contest at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., will air on ACC Network Extra.
