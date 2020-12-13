CLEMSON WOMEN: Pitt hands Tigers first loss of season

PITTSBURGH -- Clemson suffered its first loss of the season on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Panthers outscored the Tigers 31-10 in the fourth quarter and came away with an 80-71 win at the Petersen Events Center.

Offensively, Clemson (6-1, 1-1) and Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-1) were rather evenly matched on the afternoon. The Tigers shot 39.7 percent from the field, and the Panthers compiled a shooting percentage of 43.8. Clemson connected on five 3-point attempts and made 12 free throws, while Pitt made six threes and 18 free throws. The Tigers finished with 39 rebounds, including 18 offensive boards, and 30 points in the paint. They also tallied 18 assists, 24 bench points and 23 points off Pitt's 20 turnovers. The Panthers benefited from 43 rebounds and 20 fast break points.

Gabby Elliott and Amari Robinson commandeered the Clemson offense with 17 points apiece. Elliott went 7-of-14 on shot attempts and grabbed four rebounds. Robinson was an efficient 8-for-10 from the field and pulled down a team-high eight boards. Kendall Spray knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc and finished with seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Despite fouling out, Pitt's Dayshanette Harris led all players with 21 points to go along with her five assists.