Clemson vs. Syracuse: game notes

• Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 21-of-34 passes for 181 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His 21 completions were a season high.

• Wide receiver Joseph Ngata opened the scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei in the second quarter.

• The touchdown reception was Ngata’s first of the season and the fourth of his career. It was his first since Nov. 16, 2019 against Wake Forest.

• Running back Kobe Pace led Clemson with 14 carries for 76 rushing yards with a touchdown.

• Pace gave Clemson the lead at halftime on a two-yard touchdown run with nine seconds remaining in the first half.

• With Pace’s touchdown, Clemson outscored Syracuse, 7-0, in the “Middle Eight,” defined as the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. This game represented Clemson’s first time winning the Middle Eight this season; Clemson is now 53-2 since 2015 when outscoring opponents in the “Middle Eight.”

• The rushing touchdown was both Pace’s third of the season and third of his career.

• Pace has now rushed for a touchdown in consecutive games for the first time in his career.