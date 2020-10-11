Clemson vs. Miami: game notes

• Linebacker Baylon Spector, who earned ACC Linebacker of the Week last week, recorded 1.5 sacks on Miami’s opening drive. It gave him his second career multi-sack game, joining his two-sack performance against Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

• Defensive end Justin Mascoll recorded his second sack of his career — also his second sack in as many weeks — in the second quarter.

• Cornerback Sheridan Jones recorded the first interception of his career in the third quarter, picking off Miami quarterback D’Eriq King in the end zone. The interception was the first thrown by King this season.

• Cornerback Derion Kendrick recorded his first interception of the season in the third quarter. It was the third of his career and his first since Nov. 30, 2019 against South Carolina.

• Linebacker Jake Venables added his first sack of the season in the third quarter.

• Punter Will Spiers averaged 52.7 yards on three punts, his first game with at least three punts and an average of 50 yards or more since 2017 against Louisville (51.8 on four punts).