CLEMSON SOFTBALL: Tigers make super regional in 2nd year

CLEMSON – The 10th-seeded Clemson softball program advanced to its first Super Regional in only its second full season with an 8-0 run-rule victory over Louisiana in front of 1,760 fans in a packed McWhorter Stadium on Sunday.

Senior Cammy Pereira and sophomore Valerie Cagle combined to go 5-for-6 with six RBI, while Millie Thompson threw five shutout innings against the Ragin Cajuns (47-13), as Clemson went 3-0 and did not allow a run in three Regional games.

The Tigers (42-15) recorded eight runs on nine hits, including a massive seven-run fourth inning, capped by Cagle’s three-run home run down the right field line. Thompson threw her second run-rule shutout of the weekend, allowing just one hit and two base runners on the day. In two starts in the Regional, she threw 10 innings with nine strikeouts, with opponents going just 1-for-32 against the Clemson defense with Thompson in the circle.

Clemson advances to play the winner of the Stillwater, Oklahoma, Regional, which features seventh-seeded Oklahoma State and North Texas later Sunday.

Clemson, who was the designated visitor for the game, got started early with Pereira hitting a single up the middle. She advanced to second off a sac bunt from McKenzie Clark and was brought home off a single that Cagle ripped into center.

On the defensive side, Thompson got her second regional start in the circle and came out dealing. In the first inning alone, she allowed only one base runner to reach and struck out two to help Clemson maintain a 1-0 lead. Thompson kept things rolling in the second forcing a three up, three down inning.

The Tigers dominated the fourth inning, scoring seven runs that started with freshman Aby Vieira blasting her fifth home run of the season out of center field. Alia Logoleo singled to Louisiana’s shortstop, and Arielle Oda drew a two-out walk to put two on. Freshman Maddie Moore came up with a clutch double to plate Logoleo and give the Tigers a three-run cushion.

Pereira followed with a bases-clearing single to bust the game open, before Clark singled and Cagle crushed her 13th homer of the year to right field to give the Tigers the eight-run lead.

Thompson continued her dominance in the circle to end the game, throwing just nine pitches to preserve the shutout.

The win marked Clemson’s 42nd of the season and 105th in program history. The shutout also marked the Tigers’ 20th of the season.

