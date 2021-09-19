Clemson slips to No. 9 in AP poll

For Ohio State, 11th has been its lowest rankings since the 2014 season, when a Week 2 loss to Virginia Tech sent the Buckeyes tumbling as far as No. 23. They never lost again that season and won the national title.

The last time Clemson and Ohio State were both ranked below No. 8 was Nov. 2, 2014, when Ohio State was 13th and Clemson was 19th.

Clemson is No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, which has Alabama at No. 1 followed by Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas A&M and Iowa. After Clemson are Penn State, Cincinnati and Notre Dame. Florida is No. 11 with Ohio State No. 12.

Poll points

Six ranked teams lost Saturday, though none in the top 10, raising to 19 the total number of ranked teams to lose through the first three weeks of the season.

That's the most through three weeks of a season in the history of the poll, according to ESPN's stats and info.

The number is padded by 10 ranked teams losing to ranked teams. Also, only one top-10 team has lost to an unranked team: North Carolina was preseason No. 10 when it opened with a loss to Virginia Tech.

It's been a volatile first few weeks of the 2021 season, though not quite as crazy and unpredictable as it might look at first glance.