NFC Championship Packers 49ers Football

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second half Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

 AP

Clemson and South Carolina football will be well represented in Super Bowl LIV after former Tiger Sammy Watkins and ex-Gamecock Deebo Samuel came up big for their teams Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Tennessee Titans 35-24 to win the AFC Championship. Watkins, who played for Clemson from 2011-13, caught a 60-yard game-clinching touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and finished with 114 yards on seven catches to help the Chiefs reach their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Watkins finished the regular season with 52 receptions for 673 yards and three touchdowns. In three playoff games, he has 10 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Samuel’s big rookie season continued with Sunday’s showing in the San Francisco 49ers’ 37-20 win over Green Bay to win the NFC Championship. He hauled in two receptions for 43 yards and had two rushes for 43 yards with a long run of 32 yards.

He entered the game with 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns for the season. In the playoffs, Samuel has 10 receptions for 190 yards.

Samuel will face former teammates Rashad Fenton and Chris Lammons of the Chiefs.

Of the two, Fenton was the only player to log action in Sunday's win, registering three tackles. Entering the game, Fenton had 12 total tackles and an interception in his rookie year.

Former South Carolina linebacker Rod Wilson is a member of the Chiefs’ coaching staff, serving as an assistant special teams coach.

Clemson also will be represented in the game by cornerback Bashaun Breeland and Dorian O’Daniel of the Chiefs.

Breland, an Allendale product, was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2014. He has two interceptions on the year.

O’Daniel, picked by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 draft, has 11 total tackles for the year.

The Super Bowl will be on Feb. 2 on FOX.

