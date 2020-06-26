Clemson monitoring 19 COVID cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON -- Clemson Athletics is monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of June 26, concluding a week in which 28 individuals who had previously tested positive have now completed a minimum 10-day isolation period. Through June 26, there have been no hospitalizations for any individual within Clemson Athletics related to COVID-19, and approximately half of the cases have been asymptomatic.

Once an individual completes the isolation period without symptoms, he or she is re-examined by Clemson's medical staff.

Clemson has completed 430 tests thus far since June 1, with a total of 47 positive results. Nineteen new cases were identified since the previously announced update on June 19, fourteen of whom are football student-athletes.

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals for a period of at least 10 days. Known close contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.

