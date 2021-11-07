Clemson-Louisville game notes

WITH THE WIN…

• Clemson is now 4-2 in one-possession games (decided by eight or fewer points) this season.

• Clemson has won 31 of its last 38 one-possession games since 2011, the highest winning percentage in the country in one-score games in that span (.816).

• Clemson pushed its all-time record against Louisville to 7-0.

• In doing so, Clemson has now won in its first seven games against a school for the third time all-time and the second time against a school presently in the FBS. The Tigers previously won each of their first seven all-time contests in series with Furman and Virginia.

• Clemson improved to 4-0 all-time at Louisville. Clemson earned a 20-17 win on a Thursday night in Louisville in 2015, secured a 47-21 win in Louisville in 2017, and earned a 45-10 win in Louisville in 2019.

• Clemson evened its record in true road games this season at 2-2.

• Clemson improved to 29-4 in true road games since 2015. Clemson has earned victories in 45 of its last 54 games away from home overall.

• Clemson improved to 57-5 against ACC opponents (including postseason play) since the start of the 2015 season.