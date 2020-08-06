Clemson game-by-game and notes/oddities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SEPT. 12 • AT WAKE FOREST • BB&T FIELD, WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Clemson will face Wake Forest on Sept. 12 in Winston-Salem, where the Tigers posted one of their most prolific rushing games in history in their most recent visit in 2018. In a 63-3 win at Wake Forest in 2018, Clemson rushed for 471 yards and averaged 11.8 yards per carry, breaking the previous school record for yards per carry set on Oct. 17, 1903 against Georgia Tech (11.2). Running backs Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Adam Choice all helped Clemson record the first game in school history in which three different Clemson players exceeded 125 rushing yards in a single game.

SEPT. 19 • NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENT TBA • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.

Clemson will play its home opener on Sept. 19 against a non-conference opponent still to be finalized. Even though 2020 represents the 125th season of Clemson football, Clemson has had just 119 home openers in its history as a function of the five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home. In 119 home openers, Clemson has a 94-17-8 record against 38 different opponents. Clemson will be looking to add to its 23-game regular season winning streak against non-conference opponents, dating to 2014.

OCT. 3 • VIRGINIA • MEMORIAL STADIUM, CLEMSON, S.C.