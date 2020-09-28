CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Why Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career

CLEMSON — If you think back to this point in the 2019 college football season – I know, it feels like a decade ago – you may remember that one of the more talked-about storylines through the first two weeks of the season revolved around Trevor Lawrence’s relative slow start and his interceptions.
I wrote about some of the contributing factors back then before Lawrence unsurprisingly picked up his play and efficiency while returning to form in the second half of the season.
Through two weeks of the 2020 season, Lawrence's performance stands in stark contrast to his start last fall. Sure, the competition (Wake Forest and The Citadel) is far from imposing, but Lawrence has played near perfect through two games and looks to already be in late-season form, completing 30 of 37 passes for 519 yards (14 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also rushed for three scores on goal line keepers.
Lawrence is playing the cleanest football of his college career. At least three of his incompletions have been drops and you could argue at least one more was catchable. That type of efficiency has resulted in Lawrence having the top grade among college quarterbacks through two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.
The statistics, metrics and grades jive with the eye test. Even adjusted for the competition, there’s a strong argument to be made that this is the best Lawrence has played in his time at Clemson — which is a scary thought for anybody lining up against the Tigers this fall. The game is moving at a snail’s pace for the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder and he’s yet to make a real noticeable mistake as a passer.
The Tigers entered this season looking to replace receivers Tee Higgins (NFL Draft) and Justyn Ross (out for season with neck surgery) on the outside. The pair accounted for the majority of Clemson’s yards and touchdowns the last two seasons. So far, we’ve seen the void filled by a committee approach with Lawrence hitting eight different receivers on his 30 completions. While there’s no denying Higgins and Ross made some spectacular individual plays, at times Lawrence would get caught forcing the ball to his talented targets, which is what I blamed for his early-season struggles in 2019.
So far this season, Lawrence isn’t forcing anything. And while he doesn’t have the established go-to targets of year’s past (at least not yet) the air of unpredictability has opened things up a bit.
Lawrence is effortlessly working multiple levels of the field and thus opening things up for his relatively inexperienced receivers. This was the first downfield pass against Wake Forest – a 35-yard dart placed over Amari Rodgers’ shoulder.
Clemson loves its speed outs and we’ve seen Lawrence and the Tiger wide receivers have plenty of space to operate with these concepts thus far. Early last season, teams like Georgia Tech saw success in sitting on these routes, leading to interceptions. Downfield shots like the one to Rodgers shown above should open things up elsewhere. Lawrence doesn’t need much space to whip a pass out to the boundary with throws like the one below being like pitch and catch.
The presence of tight end Braden Galloway further helps in opening up the middle of the field. Galloway is back to being fully immersed in the offense after seeing spot duty in last season’s College Football Playoff following a year-long suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. Galloway adds a mismatch element at tight end that we haven’t seen from Clemson in a few years. He should be particularly dangerous in working up the seam off of play-action as defenses key on Lawrence and Travis Etienne.
Even though Lawrence has not pressed or forced throws yet, he’s still not afraid to stick the football into tight windows. More talented secondaries and pass rushes will surely present more challenges.
All of this comes with the obvious caveat that there are many tougher tests to come. Wake Forest’s pass defense does not appear to be great – N.C. State rolled up 463 yards and 45 points on the Deacs last weekend. The Citadel is an FCS program.
Clemson’s next two scheduled games against Virginia (Oct. 3) and Miami (Oct. 10) should prove tougher. The Miami game in particular should serve as the best litmus test of the season’s first two months. The Hurricanes almost annually field a Top 15 defense under Manny Diaz and the game figures to be a showcase contest with national attention.
The Miami game has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.
