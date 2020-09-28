CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Why Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON — If you think back to this point in the 2019 college football season – I know, it feels like a decade ago – you may remember that one of the more talked-about storylines through the first two weeks of the season revolved around Trevor Lawrence’s relative slow start and his interceptions.

I wrote about some of the contributing factors back then before Lawrence unsurprisingly picked up his play and efficiency while returning to form in the second half of the season.

Through two weeks of the 2020 season, Lawrence's performance stands in stark contrast to his start last fall. Sure, the competition (Wake Forest and The Citadel) is far from imposing, but Lawrence has played near perfect through two games and looks to already be in late-season form, completing 30 of 37 passes for 519 yards (14 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s also rushed for three scores on goal line keepers.

Lawrence is playing the cleanest football of his college career. At least three of his incompletions have been drops and you could argue at least one more was catchable. That type of efficiency has resulted in Lawrence having the top grade among college quarterbacks through two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.