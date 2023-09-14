With a matchup against No. 3 Florida State looming next week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not allowing his players to overlook another opponent from the Sunshine state.

The Tigers rebounded from an opening-week loss at Duke to defeat Charleston Southern 66-17 Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and welcomes Florida Atlantic this week for an 8 p.m. kickoff.

“I’m proud of our guys for getting back on the right track,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “We did a lot of great things in the game, but we know we have a really dangerous football team coming in here.”

The Owls are led by former Texas head football coach Tom Herman.

“(FAU) have a lot of weapons, a lot of tools,” Swinney said. “The quarterback (Casey Thompson) has been around. He’s started games at Nebraska and Texas, he’s not going to be overwhelmed with the environment.”

Swinney said his team will be challenged schematically and athletically against Florida Atlantic.

“I look forward to the matchup, but at the end of the day, it’s about us,” Swinney said. “We have to just keep building, keep correcting and see if we can cut out a couple of these disasters we’ve had in the first two games.”

Charleston Southern was able to capitalize on some early Clemson turnovers including an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble return that set up another touchdown.

“The major issue is turnovers,” Swinney said. “We’ve played two pretty good games defensively, and played pretty well offensively, biggest thing is let’s win the turnover margin. We’re not going to be a great football team if we lose the turnover margin. It’s a great equalizer against any opponent so let’s hope it’s something we can get out of our system. We need to go on a run of winning the turnover margin, or at least be even.”

Florida Atlantic enters the game 1-1 after a 17-10 loss to Ohio last week.

“I know (FAU) is disappointed with the game they’re coming off of, they had a couple of crucial turnovers, but this team will be a challenge,” Swinney said. “For us, we have to put four good quarters together. Complimentary football. If we can do that, we can match up with anybody.”