CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Wake offense explosive, Swinney says

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney pushed his weekly press conference to Wednesday in order to attend the funeral of Ella Bresee Tuesday in Maryland.

Swinney said a number of Clemson players attended the service of the 15-year-old sister of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee who died of brain cancer last week.

“As tragic as this has been, it’s give us the opportunity to have some real conversations beyond football,” Swinney said Wednesday. “We can all learn from Ella. You have to live each day to the fullest, love, forgive and have a true appreciation for today because we’re not promised tomorrow. It’s a chance to gain perspective.”

Bresee is expected to be back with the Tigers after missing Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech.

Clemson is preparing to face No. 21 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem Saturday at noon. The Demon Deacons are 3-0 and coming off a 37-36 win over Liberty.

“We’re excited about our first division road game,” Swinney said. “Our next goal is to win the division. It’s a huge game for us and Wake because we both want the same thing. It’s going to come down to execution.”

Wake Forest enters Saturday’s game averaging nearly 434 yards of total offense. They are led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who has thrown for 625 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two games.

“(Wake) is explosive,” Swinney said. “They are built to score. (Sam) Hartman knows where the matchup is and will hold the ball to the last second. He’s a savvy, accurate thrower.”

Clemson is one of the few defenses that has been able to slow Hartman and the Demon Deacons. Last season, he threw for 312 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In 2020, Hartman threw for 182 yards and no scores.

“The key has been playing complementary football,” Swinney said on slowing Wake Forest. “We’ve been able to get them out of their rhythm and game plan. Wake is an outstanding team, they are one of the most veteran teams out there. They rarely beat themselves, so we will have to be disciplined.”