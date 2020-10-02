CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Virginia seeking measure of revenge

Clemson hopes to continue its status as ACC front-runner as it looks for a sixth straight league title and sixth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff.
For Virginia, Saturday's game with the Tigers is a chance for a measure of revenge after Clemson's 62-17 win over the Cavaliers in the ACC title game last December. In the game, Clemson set a championship game record for points and 617 yards of offense.
Key matchup
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence vs. Virginia's secondary: Lawrence threw for four touchdowns when these teams met last December. Three of them went to Tee Higgins, now with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cavaliers' secondary is led by safety Brenton Nelson, who missed the title game a season ago and had two interceptions in his team's opening victory over Duke last week.
Players to watch
Virginia: WR Lavel Davis Jr. had four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns in his college debut. He's the first Cavalier to finish with 100-plus yards in his first college game.
Clemson: RB Travis Etienne will look to get going as he tries for a third straight ACC player of the year award. Etienne, like most Clemson starters, has not played a ton as the Tigers have beaten their two opponents by a combined score of 86-13. Etienne has 170 yards and a touchdown rushing so far.
Facts & figures
Clemson won the first 29 games of the series before Virginia got more competitive. It's been 10-8-1 in Clemson's favor since Virginia broke the streak with a win in 1990. ... Virginia is facing a No. 1 team for the first time in 21 years since losing to top-ranked Florida State 35-10 in 1999. ... Clemson has won 23 straight games at home and its 42-1 record at Memorial Stadium since 2014 leads the nation. ... Virginia forced seven turnovers in beating Duke last week. That's the most by the Cavaliers since a win over Richmond in 2014. ... Clemson has gotten at least four sacks a game over its last four contests. It's the longest streak since the 1990-91 Tigers did it in six straight games. ... Virginia has won twice in 17 series games when Clemson has been ranked. The only time at Clemson came in 2001 with a 26-24 win over the 19th-ranked Tigers.
5-star RB leaving
Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has put his name in the transfer portal.
Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday that Bowman talked with Clemson coaches about his desire to transfer.
Bowman is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound tailback from Lakeland, Florida, who was rated a five-star recruit who enrolled early and was part of the Tigers' spring practice, cut short last March with the school's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney compared Bowman's speed and ability with that of former Tigers and NFL runner C.J. Spiller.
Bowman ran for 5,081 yards with 71 touchdowns during his high school career. He had offers from several prominent programs including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.
Bowman, however, was down on the depth chart this season behind two-time defending ACC player of the year Travis Etienne and his backups in Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher.
Bowman played in both games for Clemson this season, rushing for 32 yards on nine carries.
