CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Virginia seeking measure of revenge

Facts & figures

Clemson won the first 29 games of the series before Virginia got more competitive. It's been 10-8-1 in Clemson's favor since Virginia broke the streak with a win in 1990. ... Virginia is facing a No. 1 team for the first time in 21 years since losing to top-ranked Florida State 35-10 in 1999. ... Clemson has won 23 straight games at home and its 42-1 record at Memorial Stadium since 2014 leads the nation. ... Virginia forced seven turnovers in beating Duke last week. That's the most by the Cavaliers since a win over Richmond in 2014. ... Clemson has gotten at least four sacks a game over its last four contests. It's the longest streak since the 1990-91 Tigers did it in six straight games. ... Virginia has won twice in 17 series games when Clemson has been ranked. The only time at Clemson came in 2001 with a 26-24 win over the 19th-ranked Tigers.