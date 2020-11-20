CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Venables says defense is good but not great

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows what great defenses look like. He hasn't seen that yet from his latest group of Tigers.

"We are a good unit right now. We are not a great unit," Venables said. "We've had some great moments, but we are not a suffocating unit yet."

The fourth-ranked Tigers (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) will try and suffocate struggling Florida State (2-6, 1-6) on Saturday.

Venables has been in charge of Clemson's defense since 2012. He's also been an integral part of the Tigers' five straight ACC titles and two national championships.

On this team, Venables sees the cracks that have come from injuries and not enough playmaking. Clemson is 13th overall nationally, yielding 301 yards a game and ranks 24th in both passing yards and rushing yards allowed.

The Tigers gave up just 60 points total their first five games and 102 combined in their last three.

It's good, just not good enough, in Venables' view.

"We have to get better to make a run at this," he said. "We have to improve."