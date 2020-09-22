CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Uiagalelei celebrates with family after 1st TD

CLEMSON -- Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei got into the end zone for the first time of his college career Saturday vs. The Citadel in a game in which he was 8-of-11 for 75 yards.
He rushed three times for two touchdowns.
Per Pro Football Focus, when blitzed, Uiagalelei is 6-of-7 for 42 yards through two games. When not blitzed, he's 4-of-7 for 49 yards. Under pressure, he's 3-of-4 for 41 yards (10.3 yards per pass attempt). Through two games, he owns a passing grade of 67.9.
Uiagalelei is a product of Bellflower, Calif., where his family continues to reside. His family made the cross-country trip to Clemson for Uiagalelei's first home game.
"It was super cool to have my mom, dad, and younger brother there," Uiagalelei said. "Also my two uncles got to come. They told me they were going to be at my first game, so it was super cool to see them in the stands.
"Got to talk to them some pregame, and I threw a heart up to my mom after I scored my first touchdown. It was a special moment."
Uiagalelei's first college touchdowns were runs of 1 and 6 yards, respectively.
"I got to run a little bit in high school, but usually they didn't want me to run until playoff time," Uiagalelei said. "I have thrown a lot of touchdown passes in my career, but I always like running them in. Hats off to the offensive line."
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said postgame that Uiagalelei entering the game inside the 10-yard line in the first quarter was not a product of field position. The staff game planned during the week to insert Uiagalelei into action on the fourth series regardless "if Clemson was on its own 1-yard line."
"They told me during the week that I was going to get the ball on the fourth drive no matter if we are down, up or tied," Uiagalelei said. "I wanted to be prepared and go out there and do my job."
Uiagalelei was asked if there's a specific second-team receiver he's developed a connection with on the field. Uiagalelei coined fellow freshmen.
"I like throwing to all the receivers, but probably E.J. Williams. I feel like me and E.J. have a pretty good connection. We came in together. He makes some special plays in practice. E.J. and Ajou Ajou, those are probably the two receivers I feel comfortable with."
Uiagalelei was named second-team quarterback ahead of redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh prior to the season opener vs. Wake Forest.
"Just to be able to take live bullets and get playing time, I feel like live reps and getting out there and playing, it's just really cool," he said.
Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
