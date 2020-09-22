CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Uiagalelei celebrates with family after 1st TD

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON -- Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei got into the end zone for the first time of his college career Saturday vs. The Citadel in a game in which he was 8-of-11 for 75 yards.

He rushed three times for two touchdowns.

Per Pro Football Focus, when blitzed, Uiagalelei is 6-of-7 for 42 yards through two games. When not blitzed, he's 4-of-7 for 49 yards. Under pressure, he's 3-of-4 for 41 yards (10.3 yards per pass attempt). Through two games, he owns a passing grade of 67.9.

Uiagalelei is a product of Bellflower, Calif., where his family continues to reside. His family made the cross-country trip to Clemson for Uiagalelei's first home game.

"It was super cool to have my mom, dad, and younger brother there," Uiagalelei said. "Also my two uncles got to come. They told me they were going to be at my first game, so it was super cool to see them in the stands.

"Got to talk to them some pregame, and I threw a heart up to my mom after I scored my first touchdown. It was a special moment."

Uiagalelei's first college touchdowns were runs of 1 and 6 yards, respectively.