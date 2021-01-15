CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tony Elliott plans to stay, report says

As more teams continue to part ways with their offensive coordinators, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has been rumored as a possible candidate for various teams around the NFL.
But it looks like Elliott isn’t planning on going anywhere as he has now informed the Tennessee Titans — whose offensive coordinator is interviewing for head coaching vacancies — and Miami Dolphins that he wants to remain at Clemson for the time being, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.
Elliott has been with Clemson since the start of the 2011 season when he was hired as the school’s running backs coach. He has since been promoted to offensive coordinator, but still coaches the Tigers’ running backs, of which there have been multiple standouts, most recently in Travis Etienne.
The first connection that Elliott had to the NFL was with the Seattle Seahawks, who fired Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday. Elliott’s success running the ball could be a big reason why Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll initially had interest in Elliott for the position.
Seattle rushed for just 136 yards on 25 attempts against the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-20 playoff loss this past Sunday, which then resulted in Russell Wilson only being able to throw for 142 yards on the day.
That was the story of the season, as the Seahawks, who finished 12-5 and won the NFC West, had a leading rusher in Chris Carson at just 681 yards on the year. After the season ended, Carroll said he wanted his team to run the ball more effectively.
“It’s really a football thing, it’s a scheme thing,” Carroll said in his year-end press conference, according to the team website. “I want to see if we can run the ball more effectively to focus the play of the opponents and see if we can force them to do things like we’d like them to do more, like we have been able to do that in the past. That doesn’t mean we’re going to run the ball 50 times a game, it means we need to run the ball with direction and focus and style that allows us to dictate the game.
“Frankly, I’d like to not play against two-deep looks all season long next year, so we have to be able to get that done. It’s not just the running game. It is the style of passes that will help us some, but we have to get after it a little bit differently. As it unfolded in the end of the season, it became really obvious. In the last four or five games, it became really obvious.”