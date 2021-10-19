CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Time to get rid of offensive 'stink,' Swinney says

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said his offense is in a funk.
“It’s like that episode of Seinfeld where there is a stink lingering in the car,” Swinney explained during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “There’s a stink on our offense and we have to get rid of it. We’re in a funk, but we have to play our way out. It’s frustrating because it’s not something we’re used to around here.”
The Tigers had 314 yards of total offense in a 17-14 victory over Syracuse Friday.
“There’s no question our offensive players are pressing, how else do you explain what you’re seeing from some of our best players,” Swinney said. “It’s just human nature, especially in today’s world. In my day, someone wrote a bad article in the local newspaper and you hoped your grandmother didn’t read it. You still had people at the barbershop, but all those people have a national forum.”
Swinney said players see things on social media, but as a coach it's his responsibility to block it out.
“This group is burdened by disappointment and expectations,” Swinney said. “As a coach, you fight it, but it’s a loud world we live in. I’m proud of what I have seen from D.J. (Uiagalelei) these last two games. He’s made a big turn we just have to be better around him.”
Swinney said the biggest problem offensively is getting all 11 players to consistently do their jobs.
“Player performance is on me,” Swinney said. “I’m responsible for what you see. Nobody is more frustrated than myself. It’s not just the receivers, it’s everywhere. But we’re going to get there. We’re still Clemson and we still have a bunch of great kids.”
Swinney continued to stay positive when talking about the offense.
“We’re running the football well, if you want a positive,” Swinney said. “We’re creating a lot of opportunities in the passing game and not finishing. We’re making the miraculous plays but are not making the layups consistently. I’m pleased with the running game, we’ve made some improvements we just haven’t been able to put it all together…but we will.”
This week, Clemson travels to face a Pitt team that is averaging over 48 points per game. The Panthers are led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has thrown for 1,934 yards and 21 touchdowns and just one interception.
“He’s a rhythm thrower, you can’t let him get comfortable, he’s too good,” Swinney said. “He’s playing behind an experienced offensive line and that gives him a lot of confidence. He’s a freed up player, a sixth-year guy and well coached.”
In this matchup last season, Pickett struggled in a 52-17 loss in Clemson. He threw four interceptions and was sacked six times by the Tiger defense.
“There’s no greater teacher than experience, and he’s talking all those things he’s learned and applying it,” Swinney said. “He’s and NFL-caliber quarterback.”
Charleston leaving
Safety Joseph Charleston announced this week he would enter his name in the transfer portal. Swinney said the sophomore came to him and told him he wanted a fresh start.
“It’s always disappointing, but I’ve just become numb to it,” Swinney said. He’s a really good player, but he’s just had to deal with injuries and he missed camp this fall. Other guys have taken advantage of opportunities. He wants to take his time and go somewhere in January. Hopefully we helped him, I wish him well.”
Staying put
Swinney was also asked about a list that surfaced earlier this week that had his name on it as a potential coaching hire for Louisiana State University.
LSU, and current coach Ed Orgeron, agreed that he would not return to the sidelines after this season. Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019.
“This is a tough business,” Swinney said. “It’s hard to win with the consistency we’ve had for the last decade. That’s the thing that everybody wants, and it’s hard to achieve. We’ve had challenges within those times, but we’ve always focused on the program. This is the only Death Valley I’m concerned about right here.”