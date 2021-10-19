CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Time to get rid of offensive 'stink,' Swinney says

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said his offense is in a funk.

“It’s like that episode of Seinfeld where there is a stink lingering in the car,” Swinney explained during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “There’s a stink on our offense and we have to get rid of it. We’re in a funk, but we have to play our way out. It’s frustrating because it’s not something we’re used to around here.”

The Tigers had 314 yards of total offense in a 17-14 victory over Syracuse Friday.

“There’s no question our offensive players are pressing, how else do you explain what you’re seeing from some of our best players,” Swinney said. “It’s just human nature, especially in today’s world. In my day, someone wrote a bad article in the local newspaper and you hoped your grandmother didn’t read it. You still had people at the barbershop, but all those people have a national forum.”

Swinney said players see things on social media, but as a coach it's his responsibility to block it out.