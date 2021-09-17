CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers want dominance of Georgia Tech to continue

"My mindset going into any game is I want to be that reliable receiver for whatever quarterback is back there," McGowan said. "Just being able to make the play when my name is called."

McGowan's emergence was not expected. He had two career scoring catches in 42 games before his move to Georgia Tech and now leads the Yellow Jackets with nine catches.

ACC openers

Clemson has won its past six ACC openers, including three against the Yellow Jackets. The Tigers won in Atlanta to start league play in 2016 and 2018 and at home in 2019. Georgia Tech has lost two of its last three ACC openers, although it beat Florida State 16-13 to start conference play in 2020.

Playing clean

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said "one of the big challenges" of the offseason was avoiding penalties. Georgia Tech ranked 119th nationally with 74.9 penalty yards per game. It's only two games, but Collins is encouraged by his team's clean play. The Yellow Jackets rank second in the nation with only 18 penalty yards per game.

Top gun?