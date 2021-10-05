CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers unranked and seeking answers back to the top

CLEMSON — Clemson is struggling to score points, is no longer a contender for the national title and has fallen out of the Top 25.

It marks an end to the Tigers’ domination of opponents, being part of the national picture and in the rankings for almost seven years. Fans shouldn't expect the Tigers (3-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to quickly bounce back in the rankings.

They head into a bye week after their bumpy start and still haven't figured out a way to pull away from league teams they used to defeat by four or five touchdowns.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney wasn't concerned about his team's position when they were No. 1 in the country and isn't spending time fretting about being out of the rankings for the first time since November 2014.

“That doesn't have anything to do with us beating Syracuse at all,” Swinney said this week of Clemson's matchup with the Orange on Oct. 15.

The Tigers do have an off week before their Atlantic Coast Conference game against Syracuse. Swinney said his team desperately needs the time to recover from a bevy of injuries — “We're a mashed unit,” he said. Clemson has lost four starters for much of the season.