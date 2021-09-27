CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers sliding out of national picture

Pace will likely get the bulk of the work against Boston College. Elliott was asked if anyone reached out to Dixon about changing his mind and returning to the Tigers.

"Not to my knowledge," he said.

Whoever plays against BC will face a team still angry about its showing here in 2020 as it took an 18-point lead into the second half before falling to Clemson 34-28. That comeback was engineered by Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei filling in with Lawrence out due to COVID-19.

Uiagalelei hasn't been the same poised leader he was in his two starts a season ago. The 20-year-old sophomore, though, remains confident in his play. Yes, he's made mistakes, but said he's working hard to fix the problems.

"We haven't found it yet," Uiagalelei said of offensive rhythm. "But we've got to keep digging."

Elliott hears the criticism and believes his players have the character to work through their issues. He sees a group out of synch early on with one or two players making key mistakes at the wrong times that have held the Tigers back from how they've played the previous few years.

"I don't think we're at the point where it is what it is yet," Elliott said. "But we've just got to continue to get the right pieces in place."