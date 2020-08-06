You have permission to edit this article.
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers ranked No. 1 in Coaches Poll
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers ranked No. 1 in Coaches Poll

CFP Fiesta Bowl Football

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

 Ross D. Franklin, AP

CLEMSON — Clemson will enter the 2020 campaign ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to the preseason Coaches Poll released by USA Today on Thursday.

The Tigers edged Ohio State for the top spot, with Alabama and Georgia ranked Nos. 3 and 4. Defending national champion LSU is No. 5.

The selection marks Clemson’s second straight No. 1 ranking in the preseason Coaches Poll and its second in school history.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers to open Sept. 12 vs. Wake

The top ranking represents Clemson’s fifth consecutive top-5 preseason Coaches Poll debut in the last five years, extending the longest such streak in program history. Prior to last season when Clemson finished ranked second, the Tigers had exceeded their preseason Coaches Poll ranking in each of the previous eight seasons.

Clemson garnered 38 first-place votes. The 2020 squad joins the 1982 (No. 9), 1984 (8), 1988 (4), 2008 (9), 2013 (8), 2016 (2), 2017 (5), 2018 (2) and 2019 (1) squads as one of 10 Clemson teams to enter the year in the Coaches Poll preseason Top 10.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 started to reshape the upcoming campaign in early July when they announced the decision to play conference-only schedules. The other Power Five conferences have followed with their own plans, while some smaller conferences are waiting as long as possible to determine the best path forward.

Here's a look at the complete preseason Top 25, via USA Today:

Clemson game-by-game and notes/oddities

1. Clemson (38 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State (17)

3. Alabama (4)

4. Georgia

5. LSU (6)

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Michigan

16. Oklahoma State

17. USC

18. Minnesota

19. North Carolina

20. Utah

21. UCF

22. Cincinnati

23. Iowa

24. Virginia Tech

25. Iowa State

