CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers ranked No. 1 in Coaches Poll

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON — Clemson will enter the 2020 campaign ranked No. 1 in the nation, according to the preseason Coaches Poll released by USA Today on Thursday.

The Tigers edged Ohio State for the top spot, with Alabama and Georgia ranked Nos. 3 and 4. Defending national champion LSU is No. 5.

The selection marks Clemson’s second straight No. 1 ranking in the preseason Coaches Poll and its second in school history.

The top ranking represents Clemson’s fifth consecutive top-5 preseason Coaches Poll debut in the last five years, extending the longest such streak in program history. Prior to last season when Clemson finished ranked second, the Tigers had exceeded their preseason Coaches Poll ranking in each of the previous eight seasons.

Clemson garnered 38 first-place votes. The 2020 squad joins the 1982 (No. 9), 1984 (8), 1988 (4), 2008 (9), 2013 (8), 2016 (2), 2017 (5), 2018 (2) and 2019 (1) squads as one of 10 Clemson teams to enter the year in the Coaches Poll preseason Top 10.