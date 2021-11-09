CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers prepare for the 'unknown' vs UConn

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was held out of practice Monday after suffering a minor knee injury Saturday against Louisville.
Uiagalelei was injured in the second quarter against the Cardinals, but was able to return and lead the Tigers to comeback victory, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with just over four minutes left in the game.
“(D.J.) just kind of stood back and repped everything on his own Monday, working on his footwork” Swinney said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “He’ll start working back into practice Tuesday and get going this week.”
The sophomore quarterback is coming off one his best statistical games, throwing for a season-high 220 yards and two touchdowns against Louisville.
“It’s all about execution,” Swinney said about his offense. “The game is blocking, tackling, throwing and catching, it all comes down to precision in what you do. We’ve improved and been more consistent along the offensive line. Receivers have been better on the perimeter. We’re not the Chiefs yet, but we’re playing a lot better.”
Tight-end Davis Allen has become a threat in the red zone having caught two touchdowns in the last two weeks.
“(Allen) wasn’t a big tight-end recruit coming out of high school,” Swinney said. “He’s a gifted player and a natural athlete, he’s worked hard on his route running and is one of the most committed to this team and to this program."
With the announcement that offensive lineman Paul Tchio would be entering the transfer portal, Swinney and the Tigers have lost 16 players to either season-ending injuries or transfer. When asked about Tchio leaving, Swinney said he was not caught off guard.
“Nothing surprises me in 2021,” Swinney said. “It’s just the way things are now. He wanted a different opportunity and we wish him the best. As far as the injured players, we’re talking about great players who would have helped us,” Swinney said. “It’s been a challenge but a challenge that has made us better. There’s an opportunity in everything and we’ve had an opportunity to grow our team and figure some things out.”
Clemson returns home to face non-conference foe Connecticut Saturday. It will be Military Appreciation Day at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskies' (1-8) lone win came against FCS Yale. They rank 126th in total offense, averaging just under 282 yards per game. The defense ranks 110th, giving up more than 438 yards per game.
“This is our first meeting with UConn; we’re excited about the game,” Swinney said. “With a coaching change and young team, they are a team in transition. They have some athletic guys and some South Carolina kids that will be excited to face Clemson.”
The Huskies are led by quarterback Steven Krajewski, who has thrown for 938 yards and six touchdowns.
“They have been playing better down the stretch,” Swinney said. “Two-point games against Wyoming and Vanderbilt show they are competing. You can see they are buying into what (interim head coach Lou) Spanos is trying to do. The biggest thing is the unknown.”
UConn’s last game was Oct. 22 at home against Middle Tennessee State.
“They haven’t played a game in almost three weeks. It’s unusual, especially this close to November,” Swinney said. “It’s like an opener for (UConn), three weeks is like another spring practice. It makes you uneasy, that’s a lot of time to prepare for an opponent.”
Clemson will play host to Connecticut Saturday with kickoff scheduled for noon on the ACC Network.