CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers prepare for the 'unknown' vs UConn

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was held out of practice Monday after suffering a minor knee injury Saturday against Louisville.

Uiagalelei was injured in the second quarter against the Cardinals, but was able to return and lead the Tigers to comeback victory, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with just over four minutes left in the game.

“(D.J.) just kind of stood back and repped everything on his own Monday, working on his footwork” Swinney said at his weekly press conference Tuesday. “He’ll start working back into practice Tuesday and get going this week.”

The sophomore quarterback is coming off one his best statistical games, throwing for a season-high 220 yards and two touchdowns against Louisville.

“It’s all about execution,” Swinney said about his offense. “The game is blocking, tackling, throwing and catching, it all comes down to precision in what you do. We’ve improved and been more consistent along the offensive line. Receivers have been better on the perimeter. We’re not the Chiefs yet, but we’re playing a lot better.”

Tight-end Davis Allen has become a threat in the red zone having caught two touchdowns in the last two weeks.