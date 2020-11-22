CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers offered to move game to Sunday or Monday

Reaction is widespread following Saturday's shocking announcement out of the ACC that Clemson's game vs. Florida State was being postponed.
The announcement came three hours prior to kickoff after medical experts from both sides couldn't agree on moving forward with the matchup due to COVID-19 concerns. The Seminoles were reportedly worried about a backup Tigers lineman who tested positive on Friday after Clemson had arrived in Tallahassee and worry of spread commenced.
Clemson247 reporter Anna Hickey confirmed that Clemson officials offered to move the game to Sunday or Monday to accommodate Florida State's concerns and the Seminoles declined.
The league's medical advisory group deemed it safer to play the game later rather than take the field for Saturday's regularly scheduled contest.
“The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game," the ACC said in a release. "Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com."
Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich released a statement shortly after the announcement, clearly unhappy with the league's decision.
"We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State," Radakovich said. "Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day."
The game will be played in December, but a date has not yet been finalized, per College GameDay.
College GameDay host Rece Davis had this to say after the news broke during Saturday's show:
"I don't want to start something that’s not there, but I think you can read between the lines and understand from the statement that Clemson felt it could play," Davis said. "That's the way it seems anyway and Florida State did not."
https://247sports.com/college/clemson/Article/Clemson-Tigers-Florida-State-Seminoles-move-game-COVID-19-postponement-155110119/
Brad Crawford reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
