CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers offered to move game to Sunday or Monday

Reaction is widespread following Saturday's shocking announcement out of the ACC that Clemson's game vs. Florida State was being postponed.

The announcement came three hours prior to kickoff after medical experts from both sides couldn't agree on moving forward with the matchup due to COVID-19 concerns. The Seminoles were reportedly worried about a backup Tigers lineman who tested positive on Friday after Clemson had arrived in Tallahassee and worry of spread commenced.

Clemson247 reporter Anna Hickey confirmed that Clemson officials offered to move the game to Sunday or Monday to accommodate Florida State's concerns and the Seminoles declined.

The league's medical advisory group deemed it safer to play the game later rather than take the field for Saturday's regularly scheduled contest.

“The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game," the ACC said in a release. "Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com."

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich released a statement shortly after the announcement, clearly unhappy with the league's decision.