CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers clear choice to win ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Atlantic Coast Conference media members selected Clemson as the clear favorite in the league’s preseason football poll released Friday.

The nationally top-ranked Tigers are predicted to finish first in the ACC by 132 of the media panel’s 134 voters and are also picked to win the ACC Football Championship Game. In addition, Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence was selected as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and the Tigers led all schools with five players voted to the 27-member 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team.

Notre Dame, which will compete as an ACC football member this season, received the remaining two first-place votes. North Carolina placed third in the preseason balloting, followed by Louisville, Virginia Tech and Miami.

Each ACC team is slated to play 11 games (10 conference, one non-conference) this season. The two teams with the highest conference winning percentages earn spots in the ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.