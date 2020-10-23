CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers big favorites to win 27th straight ACC game

Syracuse appeared to be a rising challenger to Clemson in the ACC after defeating the Tigers in 2017 and losing late in a 27-23 Clemson victory at Death Valley the following season. ... Tigers had 17 players with a reception in a 73-7 win at Georgia Tech last week, the most in coach Dabo Swinney's 12-plus seasons. ... Syracuse has won the turnover battle in 12 consecutive games. It has gone 3-9 in that stretch. ... Clemson has won its past 26 home games, dating to a Nov. 2016, 43-42 loss to Pitt. ... Clemson has scored at least 37 points in its first five games, the longest such streak in school history. ... Syracuse has started four freshmen on defense in each of its last two games.