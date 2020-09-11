 Skip to main content
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers are big favorite in opener
CLEMSON FOOTBALL

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers are big favorite in opener

Pick Six Awards Football

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, in Clemson, S.C. Lawrence is a candidate for the 2020 Heisman Trophy award. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

 Richard Shiro

The Clemson Tigers are beginning their pursuit of a sixth straight ACC championship and a third national title in five seasons.

They're coming off a loss to LSU in last year's College Football Playoff finale, the only blemish on a two-year 29-1 record. That also marks the only loss in the college career of Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

The Demon Deacons are opening the season looking for a fifth straight bowl appearance under Dave Clawson, though they must overcome massive personnel losses on the offensive side of the football.

Clemson is a 33-point favorite in the 7:30 p.m. Saturday game.

Key matchup

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says don't push back playoff

Wake Forest's defensive front against Clemson's star-filled backfield. Lawrence grabs the most attention as a preseason Associated Press all-American and the pick as preseason ACC player of the year, but there's also running back Travis Etienne as the two-time ACC player of the year.

The Demon Deacons' defense offers the most returning experience, and that includes a line with preseason second-team AP all-American Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. Any effort to slow the Tigers' high-scoring attack must start with making things difficult on Lawrence and Etienne at the line.

Players to watch

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney, Tigers ready to begin quest for title

Clemson: DT Bryan Bresee is a freshman and the Tigers' top recruit who is listed as a tri-starter along the defensive line. Bresee is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds who Swinney said was ready physically from the moment he stepped on campus.

Wake Forest: QB Sam Hartman. The redshirt sophomore has 10 starts in his career, most coming during the 2018 season. He threw for 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions that year but had played mostly behind departed Jamie Newman since.

Facts and figures

TD CLUB: Ayers speaks at first virtual Orangeburg Touchdown Club meeting ever

Clemson has won five straight openers and 10 of 11. ... This is Clemson's first season-opening game on the road since winning at Auburn in 2016. ... The Tigers have won 22 straight games against ACC teams since losing at Syracuse in October 2017. ... Clemson has won 11 straight meetings in the series. ... Wake Forest has lost the last two meetings by a combined score of 115-6, managing only one field goal in each game. ... ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show is making its first ever appearance at Wake Forest for this game. ... The Demon Deacons are 5-1 in openers under Clawson.

Game information

Clemson at Wake Forest

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 33

Series record: Clemson leads 67-17-1

More coverage, B6

 

