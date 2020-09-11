CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tigers are big favorite in opener

Clemson: DT Bryan Bresee is a freshman and the Tigers' top recruit who is listed as a tri-starter along the defensive line. Bresee is 6-foot-5, 300 pounds who Swinney said was ready physically from the moment he stepped on campus.

Wake Forest: QB Sam Hartman. The redshirt sophomore has 10 starts in his career, most coming during the 2018 season. He threw for 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions that year but had played mostly behind departed Jamie Newman since.

Facts and figures

Clemson has won five straight openers and 10 of 11. ... This is Clemson's first season-opening game on the road since winning at Auburn in 2016. ... The Tigers have won 22 straight games against ACC teams since losing at Syracuse in October 2017. ... Clemson has won 11 straight meetings in the series. ... Wake Forest has lost the last two meetings by a combined score of 115-6, managing only one field goal in each game. ... ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame show is making its first ever appearance at Wake Forest for this game. ... The Demon Deacons are 5-1 in openers under Clawson.