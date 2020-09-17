CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Things to watch vs. The Citadel

Clemson has outscored FCS teams by a 1422-239 margin all-time, an average victory margin of 34.8 points. Clemson has won 33 of the 34 games by double digits, including each of the last eight by at least 34 points.

Only one FCS squad has stayed within double digits of Clemson. Clemson defeated Wofford, 35-27, in 2011, with Wofford’s 27 points standing as the most by an FCS school against Clemson.

Clemson vs. The Citadel

Clemson holds a 32-5-1 advantage in the series with The Citadel since the teams' first meeting in 1909. Clemson won that first meeting in Charleston by a 17-0 score.

Clemson won the first six games of the series by a combined score of 130-17, including four shutout victories. The Citadel’s first win in the series took place in 1916 by a 3-0 score in Orangeburg, S.C. Clemson then won the next four, all by shutouts, prior to a 7-7 tie in 1921.

The Bulldogs had their most successful era in the series from 1924-31 when they won four of eight games. Their biggest win in that stretch took place in 1928 when The Citadel upset a Clemson team that would finish 8-2 by a 12-7 score on Dec. 8, the latest regular season game in Clemson history.