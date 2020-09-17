CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Things to watch vs. The Citadel

Clemson (1-0) will return to Death Valley for the first time in 2020 when the Tigers welcome The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) for Clemson's lone non-conference tilt of the 2020 regular season at 4 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network).
Clemson enters its 2020 home opener riding a school-record 22-game home winning streak, the nation's longest active streak. Clemson's home crowds have seldom left disappointed in the College Football Playoff era, as the Tigers are an FBS-best 41-1 at home since 2014.
Additional details on the Tigers' season opener are below.
Record on the line
Running back Travis Etienne needs a touchdown of any kind to tie the FBS record for most career games with a touchdown, presently held by Florida's Tim Tebow (38 games from 2006-09) and Louisiana Tech's Kenneth Dixon (38 from 2012-15).
Etienne is attempting to score a touchdown of any kind in a 14th consecutive game to tie the school record held by C.J. Spiller (14 straight games in 2009).
Clemson is attempting to rush for at least 150 yards for a 12th straight game, dating to last season. It would be Clemson's longest streak since a 15-game span across the 1991-92 seasons.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence enters the game having thrown 267 consecutive passes without an interception. With four more attempts without an interception, he would pass Drew Weatherford (270 in 2007) for the third-longest streak in ACC history. He needs 33 more pass attempts without an interception to record only the third 300-pass streak without an interception in conference history.
Longest streak
Clemson enters the game having won 30 consecutive regular season games, dating to Clemson's last regular season loss at Syracuse in 2017.
Clemson's streak is presently tied with the 2013-15 Florida State Seminoles for the most in ACC history.
A 31st straight regular season win would give Clemson sole possession of the longest such streak in conference annals.
Non-conference play
Clemson is attempting to win its 24th consecutive non-conference game in regular season play, dating to 2014.
Clemson’s last regular season non-conference loss came in the 2014 season opener against Georgia.
The current 23-game regular season non-conference streak includes wins against South Carolina (six), Auburn (two), Texas A&M (two), Notre Dame (one) and others.
Including postseason play, Clemson is 30-4 overall in non-conference play in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014).
Clemson vs. FCS teams
Entering this week's contest, Clemson is a perfect 34-0 against Football Championship Subdivision teams since the NCAA formed the division prior to the 1978 season (Southern Conference schools became I-AA in 1982.)
Clemson has outscored FCS teams by a 1422-239 margin all-time, an average victory margin of 34.8 points. Clemson has won 33 of the 34 games by double digits, including each of the last eight by at least 34 points.
Only one FCS squad has stayed within double digits of Clemson. Clemson defeated Wofford, 35-27, in 2011, with Wofford’s 27 points standing as the most by an FCS school against Clemson.
Clemson vs. The Citadel
Clemson holds a 32-5-1 advantage in the series with The Citadel since the teams' first meeting in 1909. Clemson won that first meeting in Charleston by a 17-0 score.
Clemson won the first six games of the series by a combined score of 130-17, including four shutout victories. The Citadel’s first win in the series took place in 1916 by a 3-0 score in Orangeburg, S.C. Clemson then won the next four, all by shutouts, prior to a 7-7 tie in 1921.
The Bulldogs had their most successful era in the series from 1924-31 when they won four of eight games. Their biggest win in that stretch took place in 1928 when The Citadel upset a Clemson team that would finish 8-2 by a 12-7 score on Dec. 8, the latest regular season game in Clemson history.
Clemson has won the last 17 games in the series, the third-longest winning streak against a single opponent in Clemson history.
'Death Valley Live'
Clemson announced this week the debut of Death Valley Live presented by Wells Fargo, a new streaming video program that will air during pregame and halftime of every Clemson Football home game in 2020. The first episode begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday and runs until the start of television coverage on ACC Network before picking back up at halftime of the game.
The broadcasts will air on the ClemsonTigers Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube channels in addition to being available at ClemsonTigers.com/DeathValleyLive.
Prior to each home contest, Death Valley Live will provide live looks at pregame warmups, as well as live looks at the team’s famed pregame ritual from the locker room to the bus to Howard’s Rock to the Most Exciting 25 Seconds in College Football.
Clemson will broadcast the pilot of Death Valley Live at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, as well as a 15-minute halftime show with highlights and keys to the second half. Saturday’s debut broadcast will also feature interviews with Coach Dabo Swinney and Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.
https://247sports.com/college/clemson/LongFormArticle/Clemson-home-game-crowd-The-Citadel--151603517/#151603517_10
Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!