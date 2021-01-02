CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 'They kicked our butt,' Lawrence says

Lawrence played better overall this year, despite Clemson being without offensive coordinator and play-caller Tony Elliott, who was in COVID-19 protocol and did not make the trip to New Orleans. Lawrence finished 33 of 48 for 400 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

"I tell you what, man, Trevor Lawrence, I know we didn't win the game, but you saw everything you need to know about that guy tonight," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "I mean, he just, he wanted to play 'till the last second and give it everything he has. And that's just who he is as a person."

The way Clemson's defense struggled most of the game, giving up two scoring passes of 45 yards or more in addition to a 32-yard touchdown run, that wasn't nearly enough.

When it was over, Lawrence had been outshone by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (22 of 28, 385 yards, six TDs).

"Obviously they kicked our butt tonight," Lawrence said.

The season "didn't end the way we wanted it to, but it was special," Lawrence continued. "We just didn't get it done tonight for a lot of reasons. ... In games like this, you've just got to play well all the way around and we didn't do that."