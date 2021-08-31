CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 'These are rare moments': Swinney sees blessing in facing extra tough open

“When you look at Georgia, they are built in the trenches on both sides,” Swinney said. "They are massive and built to stop the run. They have led the nation the last two years in rush defense and yards allowed per carry. They are really stout and aggressive how they support the run.”

For the Tigers, Swinney is pleased with the depth his team has generated along the offensive line.

“Last year, we maybe had five guys we could go with, and feel comfortable with,” Swinney said. “Now, we have more guys that can function in a game like this.”

Offensively, Swinney praised Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels, who started the last four games of the season for the Bulldogs. In those games he completed 80-of-119 passes for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdown to just two interceptions.

“(Daniels) has great experience and confidence in the way things ended for them last season,” Swinney said. “He made some big plays in big moments. Offensively, they are going to get off the bus running the football and add the play action (passing) to get the ball downfield.”

This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2014 when the Bulldogs defeated Clemson 45-21. They are scheduled to play again in 2024 in Atlanta.