CLEMSON FOOTBALL: 'These are rare moments': Swinney sees blessing in facing extra tough open

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Tuesday to talk about his team’s upcoming matchup against fifth-ranked Georgia.
Swinney said he is excited to see his third-ranked Tigers take the field for the first time this season.
“Game week is always exciting. Everything builds to this,” Swinney said. “You only get 12 opportunities each year and whatever comes after that is a result of what you did in those 12 games. I can’t wait to see where we are as a team and what we have to work on to get better.”
According to Swinney, it is just the fourth time since 2000 that two teams ranked in the top 5 have faced off to open the season.
“These are rare moments,” Swinney said. “We have a difficult challenge right out of the gate with Georgia. Sometimes you play an early game and you may not learn as much, may not get exposed. These are two incredibly talented teams. You will come out of this game with a lot to work on whether you win or lose. I think that’s a blessing.”
Despite the rankings, Swinney was able to put the game in perspective.
“Nobody is going to be declared the national champion after Saturday,” Swinney said. “We have an opportunity to accomplish one of our goals (winning the opener)."
Swinney said the key will be which team wins the line of scrimmage.
“When you look at Georgia, they are built in the trenches on both sides,” Swinney said. "They are massive and built to stop the run. They have led the nation the last two years in rush defense and yards allowed per carry. They are really stout and aggressive how they support the run.”
For the Tigers, Swinney is pleased with the depth his team has generated along the offensive line.
“Last year, we maybe had five guys we could go with, and feel comfortable with,” Swinney said. “Now, we have more guys that can function in a game like this.”
Offensively, Swinney praised Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels, who started the last four games of the season for the Bulldogs. In those games he completed 80-of-119 passes for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdown to just two interceptions.
“(Daniels) has great experience and confidence in the way things ended for them last season,” Swinney said. “He made some big plays in big moments. Offensively, they are going to get off the bus running the football and add the play action (passing) to get the ball downfield.”
This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2014 when the Bulldogs defeated Clemson 45-21. They are scheduled to play again in 2024 in Atlanta.
“This rivalry makes sense,” Swinney said when asked if he would be open to playing UGA more often. “We’ve played big-time opponents before and it brings a lot of excitement to the program and the fans love it. Clemson-Georgia has a tradition and history that both sides have a lot of respect for, and it’s what makes college football fun.”