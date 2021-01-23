CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Tennessee reportedly interested in Elliott

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has caught the eye of new Tennessee athletic director Danny White, who has hit the ground running in Knoxville with a coaching search being his initial top priority, per college football insider Bruce Feldman.

Elliott, who has been a rumored candidate for numerous Power 5 openings in recent years, is an offensive maven whose successful history with the Tigers through the years has been noticeable as a developer of quarterbacks and stat-rich production.

White said he would not conduct his coaching search until he heard from Tennessee's student athletes. Kevin Steele, hired as an assistant in a non-coordinator role, is serving as the Vols' interim head coach following the firing of Jeremy Pruitt.

“They know a whole lot of what’s going on, what’s going well, what’s not going well," White said Friday during his introductory press conference. "I’ll ask them to vote, if they’re watching they’re learning this right now and I’m going to tell them again this afternoon, but I’ll share a little bit about my philosophy and how we’ll be approaching things here.

"I want them to vote on team leaders. I can’t meet with 100 people and have a meaningful meeting."