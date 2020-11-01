CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Taste of future in BC comeback

The only disastrous mistake of the game came not from the freshman but from senior Travis Etienne, whose first half fumble on the goal line created a potential 14-point swing, tarnishing a day in which he became the all-time leading rushing in ACC history.

This is a season that will necessitate quarterback depth like few before it. We are in a quarterback-centric era like never before and it collides with a COVID-era that can disqualify a quarterback for weeks at a time due to nothing but bad luck and circumstance.

Championships have been won by backups before. Most recently it was Trevor Lawrence. Before that came Tua Tagovailoa and Cardale Jones. This season more than ever, if you don’t have a national championship-caliber backup quarterback, you don’t have a championship-caliber roster.

Whether it’s for Notre Dame or later in the season, we anticipate a safe return for Lawrence. When he finds the field again, the team will still be his. But our lesson today is less about this season and more about the future of Clemson football under Swinney. This train isn’t stopping any time soon. When you get done with Trevor, that big dude you saw today will be waiting. You get him for two more years before we meet Dabo’s next first-round pick at quarterback.