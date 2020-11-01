CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Taste of future in BC comeback

CLEMSON -- The question has been answered. Playing with its backup quarterback, facing an 18-point deficit and with No. 5 ranked Notre Dame looming on the horizon, Clemson came storming back in the second half to defeat Boston College 34-28.
The question, of course, was how Clemson would look without perhaps the best player in college football. Dabo Swinney’s little ole Clemson had a big ole answer.
Trevor Lawrence was sitting at home, newly infected with COVID-19 and restricted to isolation in compliance with ACC guidelines. In a huge bit of breaking news delivered by Swinney after the game, Lawrence will not be available to play vs. Notre Dame. His backup, true freshman DJ Uiagalelei, will need to deliver another win. He was up for the task against Boston College and there's no reason to think Uiagalelei can't run it back.
Swinney loves to manufacture a David vs. Goliath narrative whenever the big games arrive, casting his squad in the underdog role. But it’s hard to play David when you’ve got Goliath starting at quarterback. Uiagalelei is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds. He was ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 10 player overall.
At 247Sports, we ranked him No. 2 overall in the Top247. Uiagalelei has physical traits that rival any quarterback to come out of high school in the modern recruiting era. On Saturday, he looked all of that.
The true freshman completed his first eight passes of the game including a 35-yard touchdown strike to Travis Etienne. He finished the game with 342 yards and two touchdowns on 30-41 passing and another touchdown on the ground and 25 yards rushing.
This wasn’t a typical Clemson blowout. If you have Clemson competing for a national championship, there are things to be concerned about. The Tiger defense, down a few guys of its own, allowed 209 yards of offense in the first half. The offensive line was only able to clear the way for 106 yards on the ground at 3.4 yards per carry.
Or maybe it’s more simple than that. Maybe Boston College is just good — and Clemson outgaining the Eagles, 209-66, and outscoring them, 21-0, in the second half is just a good team running out of steam against a great team.
But Clemson can win with its backup quarterback. That this wasn’t a blowout makes that statement even more certain. Uiagalelei never flinched when the Tigers fell behind. On third down, the freshman was 9 of 10 for 122 yards. He averaged 8.3 yards per attempt. It wasn’t DJ’s fault that Clemson fell behind, but he can certainly take a lot of the credit for it finishing ahead.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott may want to dial the offense down to make it more consumable for his freshman, but he won’t need to pare it down to make it more accessible to his skillset. Physically, Uiagalelei can do everything Lawrence can. The full route-tree is available for Uiagalelei. So, too, is the run game.
The only disastrous mistake of the game came not from the freshman but from senior Travis Etienne, whose first half fumble on the goal line created a potential 14-point swing, tarnishing a day in which he became the all-time leading rushing in ACC history.
This is a season that will necessitate quarterback depth like few before it. We are in a quarterback-centric era like never before and it collides with a COVID-era that can disqualify a quarterback for weeks at a time due to nothing but bad luck and circumstance.
Championships have been won by backups before. Most recently it was Trevor Lawrence. Before that came Tua Tagovailoa and Cardale Jones. This season more than ever, if you don’t have a national championship-caliber backup quarterback, you don’t have a championship-caliber roster.
Whether it’s for Notre Dame or later in the season, we anticipate a safe return for Lawrence. When he finds the field again, the team will still be his. But our lesson today is less about this season and more about the future of Clemson football under Swinney. This train isn’t stopping any time soon. When you get done with Trevor, that big dude you saw today will be waiting. You get him for two more years before we meet Dabo’s next first-round pick at quarterback.
By the way, Saturday wasn’t just about DJ. Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 player in the class of 2021, ended the game with a safety sack. Five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson had a sack and a forced fumble. This is the most talented roster Clemson has ever had and the best players are freshmen. Even as we watched Clemson grapple with its closest ACC game of the season, Dabo Swinney extended his lead on the pack.
https://247sports.com/Article/Clemson-football-DJ-Uiagalelei-stats-Boston-College-next-up-after-Trevor-Lawrence-153956931/
Barton Simmons reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
