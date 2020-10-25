CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Syracuse due some credit, Swinney says

A day following No. 1 Clemson (6-0, 5-0)'s 47-21 win over Syracuse (1-5, 1-4), head coach Dabo Swinney virtually met the media on Sunday evening.

Here are the primary takeaways from his media availability:

Said Clemson is 106-2 when leading going into fourth quarter dating back to 2011.

Called Saturday's result an excellent win. "We're 6-0 and that's where we wanted to be.

"It certainly was not our best game to this point but give Syracuse some credit. Thought they played really hard."

"The offensive line played well, but it was a game where we'd have one guy here and one guy there, just a few miscues."