CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Syracuse due some credit, Swinney says

A day following No. 1 Clemson (6-0, 5-0)'s 47-21 win over Syracuse (1-5, 1-4), head coach Dabo Swinney virtually met the media on Sunday evening.
Here are the primary takeaways from his media availability:
- Said Clemson is 106-2 when leading going into fourth quarter dating back to 2011.
- Called Saturday's result an excellent win. "We're 6-0 and that's where we wanted to be.
"It certainly was not our best game to this point but give Syracuse some credit. Thought they played really hard."
"The offensive line played well, but it was a game where we'd have one guy here and one guy there, just a few miscues."
- Said it was technique and situational awareness on the 83-yarder that Joseph Charleston allowed.
- Said he thought Lyn-J Dixon had his best game of the season outside of when he bounced the ball outside and got the TFL.
- Said Kobe Pace is really starting to come on. "Fundamentally and technique-wise, he's got it. Just some schematic and pass protection things he's still working on."
- Said Mikey Dukes was a little banged up this week in practice.
- Noted Travis Etienne had 19 touches despite missing a quarter of play.
- On if there's a timeline for when Tyler Davis, Derion Kendrick and Jamie Skalksi will return: "I don't. Hopefully all will be working back in there this week. Just too early to tell right now."
- Said the team came out of Saturday relatively healthy.
- On the first-down offense vs. Syracuse: "It was actually pretty good. Run game, really pleased with what we are doing there. A few discipline things we need to clean up. I mean, we were averaging 8, 9, 10 yards per pop on the RPO stuff and that's all part of your run game. Our offensive line has played great all year. It was just a little inconsistent up front yesterday. It was inconsistency with communication and discipline things. Just some miscues. But they were solid. We're aggressive. We aren't just going to run on it first and second downs and throw it on third down. We are always going to mix it up. We are built to take what people give us. We can throw for 500 or rush for 500. We are a balanced offense."
- Said he met Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley for the first time at the Fiesta Bowl last year. Has gotten to know Hafley well through Zoom meetings in the offseason. "These guys are playing with great confidence. He's a heck of a coach. We'll have our hands full. This will be a well-coached team playing with a lot of belief."
- Said BC is doing some nice things schematically on offense and creating some explosives off it. Getting in some cross-country routes, will max protect, employ more 12-personnel than Clemson is used to, and will take deep shots off run game. Said the Eagles put up 260 rushing vs. Virginia Tech when they hadn't rushed for over 100 prior. Said it's a typical BC offensive line.
