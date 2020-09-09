 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney, Tigers ready to begin quest for title
0 comments
editor's pick
CLEMSON FOOTBALL

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney, Tigers ready to begin quest for title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CFP Fiesta Bowl Football

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence after Clemson defeated Ohio State 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl playoff semifinal on Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

 Ross D. Franklin, AP

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is not sure he has ever been this eager to start a season for the top-ranked Tigers after months of uncertainty due to the global pandemic.

“I've seen our culture win the day since March,” Swinney said Tuesday. “This is a very close football team, it's a well-led team, a very smart team and it's an exciting team. I can't wait to see them play and get to do what they love to do.”

The Tigers open the COVID-19-altered season at Wake Forest on Saturday night. The coach believes he has a healthy, confident team that is ready to make a run for a sixth Atlantic Coast Conference crown and sixth trip to the College Football Playoff following the suspension of spring workouts in March and a troubling run of coronavirus cases in mid-to-late June.

“There's nobody that has to be here,” Swinney said. “But everybody's here.”

That includes quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, and two-time ACC player of the year in tailback Travis Etienne.

“It's time to play,” Lawrence said.

But the quarterback has also found the time to become a team-leader off the field, speaking out for social justice and the rights of players.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says don't push back playoff

Lawrence posted goals on social media put together by several college players across the nation that call for change, including ensuring teammates are registered to vote and have election day (Nov. 3) “free from athletic obligations” to cast ballots, and using messages and statements on uniforms and helmets to raise awareness of social injustice.

Lawrence and Clemson running back Darien Rencher were leaders in a march last June to protest the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

“I know that there’s a lot of eyes on me. Critics, but also younger generations and people looking up to me,” Lawrence said. “I want to use my platform the right way.”

Swinney named to Bobby Dodd trophy watch list

The QB said none of his off-field actions took away from his mission on improving his game: working on his footwork, reading defenses and throwing accuracy heading into his junior year.

“I think we're in a really good place,” Lawrence said. “There's been a lot going on and now, I think we're in a spot where we can focus a little bit more on football.”

Lawrence is 25-1 as a starter, that loss in perhaps his worst showing in college when he was just 18 of 37 without a touchdown in a 42-25 loss to LSU in the national title game last January.

CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Predicting 2-deep depth chart for Wake

Lawrence won't have some of the targets that helped him pass for 36 touchdowns last season. Receiver Tee Higgins left for the NFL while Justyn Ross, who would've been a junior this season, is out for the year after spinal fusion surgery.

Higgins and Ross combined for 21 touchdown catches and better than 50% of Lawrence's 3,665 passing yards from a year ago.

Expect Etienne, who returned for his senior season instead of going pro, to pick up some of that load. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, also running backs coach, said Etienne has steadily improved his pass catching and can play a bigger role out of the backfield.

Sophomore Joseph Ngata, a starting receiver, said the long, strange offseason gave him and teammates more time to work on themselves.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise in some ways,” he said. “We'll see it.”

Tigers center Cade Stewart, one of four new starters along the offensive line, has grown antsy with the longer-than-normal fall camp. Clemson was supposed to open its season last Thursday night at Georgia Tech.

Stewart welcomes the routine of game week because it leads to finally getting back on the field.

“I think everyone's super excited because that feeling of routine and normality," he said. “That's the reason we come here because of the structure.”

Clemson-Wake Forest notebook

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, ABC. The ACC season opens Thursday at 8 p.m. with UAB at Miami at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Tackling a concern for Wake

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson held his virtual presser on Monday.

Tackling is always on the radar as potentially being spotty in Week 1, but that concern is now magnified for Wake, which only scrimmaged once instead of the typical three times. The amount of live periods was trimmed as well.

“I don’t know if we’re playing the best team you can play if you haven’t tackled a lot live. These guys are tough to tackle if you’ve been practicing for three or four months. That’s always as a coach one of my greatest concerns for an opener, is how well will you tackle."

Missing players

Like Clemson, the Deacs will have players missing on Saturday due to COVID and/or contact tracing.

Clawson said: “Yes. We’ll have players who are out. We’re managing that really well, where the number is very small. I’m not allowed to share the number. It’s the contact tracing that gets you. Our guys live on campus. If one guy gets it, it can knock six or seven guys out. That’s our challenge."

Said tongue-in-cheek

Clawson said: "There is going to be more adversity we face in this game than probably other openers and we recognize that. The ACC felt like there was probably only one team in the country that could handle Clemson in the opener and it's the same team they always feel can handle weeknight football games and the same team they felt could handle Clemson and Florida State back-to-back a few years ago, and that's Wake Forest. We take great pride that the ACC thinks Wake Forest is the one program that can handle this."

And classic Dabo ...

"I talked to Dabo yesterday, I think he wants us to play Ain't No Mountain High continuously for four hours. He had a whole playlist he wants us to have. I don't know if we're exactly going to accommodate him. We're still working that out. The ACC is going to have policies. We will have some ambient crowd noise. The source and level of noise have to be worked out. Before the game, Dabo and I will meet on the field and go through the levels and make sure we're both good with it and we agree on it.

"I asked him about the background noise and he brought up a whole bunch of songs he wanted to play. I said that wasn't exactly what I was talking about."

Clemson backup QB

There are two options for Clemson's backup quarterback job.

On Tuesday, Dabo Swinney said:

"Coach [Brandon] Streeter has told me who he wants to run out second if that opportunity presents itself. I support him in that. All I can tell you is all three of the guys we've got, I believe in them. Obviously, Taisun [Phommachanh] got to play four games last year and got experience. D.J. Uiagalelei is just getting here."

Anna Hickey, www.Clemson247.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dabo Swinney Press Conference || The NC State Game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News