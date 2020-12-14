CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney snaps back at SEC's suggestion ACC protects elite

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey this month said the ACC's decision to give its top teams Notre Dame and Clemson an open week prior to the conference championship game creates an advantage for two of the nation's elite, being neither has to play another opponent before meeting each other in the league finale.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday he had "no doubt" that the Irish and Tigers were two of the nation's best teams and returned fire at the suggestion the ACC was protecting its own.
"If the ACC was trying to really protect Clemson and Notre Dame, why would we even play a game this week?" Swinney said. "I mean, if six wins can get you in the playoff, shouldn't nine get you there? Shouldn't 10 get you there?"
That six-win jab was against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 5-0 this season and could play in the final four with a win over Northwestern on Saturday in the Big Ten final.
Sankey told CBS Sports last week that his league was "committed" to playing a 10-game schedule to give the selection committee a better overall view of its teams. The move may have backfired however following Florida's loss to LSU on Saturday.
No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and that's what the Gators hope to change this weekend if they're able to beat No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game.
“We could have played an eight-game conference schedule,” Sankey said to CBS Sports. “But we understood looking at the season we would assist ourselves in this postseason evaluation by adding quality games. SEC games are quality games. We’re still on that path.
“We felt that others were on that path, too. We understood back in August and September people made decisions to not play, yet made decisions based on clear understandings of the expectations. One of those expectations is about the number of games played.”
Swinney said this week he had no problem with the ACC revising its slate and scheduling another game for the Tigers.
"I would've loved to play this past weekend," Swinney said. "I had no problem with that. I didn't make the decision. We wanted to play when we were down in Tallahassee and were about to get on a bus and go play. Things happen."
The ongoing conversation about scheduling will be moot around lunchtime on Sunday afternoon when final postseason pairings are announced.
Brad Crawford reports at www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
