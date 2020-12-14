CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney snaps back at SEC's suggestion ACC protects elite

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey this month said the ACC's decision to give its top teams Notre Dame and Clemson an open week prior to the conference championship game creates an advantage for two of the nation's elite, being neither has to play another opponent before meeting each other in the league finale.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday he had "no doubt" that the Irish and Tigers were two of the nation's best teams and returned fire at the suggestion the ACC was protecting its own.

"If the ACC was trying to really protect Clemson and Notre Dame, why would we even play a game this week?" Swinney said. "I mean, if six wins can get you in the playoff, shouldn't nine get you there? Shouldn't 10 get you there?"

That six-win jab was against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 5-0 this season and could play in the final four with a win over Northwestern on Saturday in the Big Ten final.

Sankey told CBS Sports last week that his league was "committed" to playing a 10-game schedule to give the selection committee a better overall view of its teams. The move may have backfired however following Florida's loss to LSU on Saturday.