CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says Tigers controlled game from start

CLEMSON -- Following No. 1 Clemson's 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami, head coach Dabo Swinney virtually met the media for his postgame press conference.
The summary and primary takeaways of Swinney's press conference are:
• Clemson hosted its first matchup of AP Top 10 teams at Memorial Stadium since a classic 42…
- "I thought we controlled the game from the opening kick. Just a fun, fun game all the way through. We made lot of mistakes, but they didn't flinch. That's the making of a good team."
- "I think we are 10-1 in rain games since 2009. I love that stat. It epitomizes the mindset you have to have."
- "Defensively, I was worried about this quarterback (D'Eriq King) coming in. We kind of tweaked our scheme to account for him. We were mostly a three-man front all game and had an extra defensive back, Jalyn Phillips, in the game all night. We thought our best chance to contain him was to contain him with our speed at linebacker because he man those big guys up front miss."
- Said B.T. Potter has kicked from 60+ before and had the wind behind him on the blocked attempt before half. "That was a bad decision on my part. But absolutely he can make that kick, there's no doubt about that. I don't know if I've ever been a part of a game with three blocked field goals." Said he wants to watch the tape before weighing in on what went wrong.
- Said tonight was as good as he's seen the back seven play the ball in the air.
- Said Travis Etienne is playing at "a whole other level" right now.
- Pleased that Xavier Thomas was able to get some fourth quarter reps.
- On manipulating Miami's defensive ends being aggressive upfield: "They're fast and aggressive. When you play teams like that, there is going to be good and bad. But if you get the run game going, you can [manipulate]. We had some great play-action. Really thought we had a good plan going in. Really thought we could get some explosives off of the run game."
- On Trevor Lawrence spiking the ball: "I don't get a lot of opportunity to yell at Trevor, but I had an opportunity there. He kind of lost his poise. But you just never have to worry about him. He's always going to attack. He's always going to lay it on the line."
- Said Lawrence got the wind knocked out of him.
- Said Clemson has had five consecutive rounds of zero players testing positive for COVID-19.
