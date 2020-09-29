CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says No. 1 Tigers healthy, virus free after off week

Much like Lawrence and the Tigers have handled things on the field in their first two games.

Clemson has outscored its opponents 86-13 and the defense posted its first shutout in four years with in a 49-0 victory over The Citadel.

Lawrence, who has said he plans for this to be his final college season, has been impressive. He's completed more than 81% of his passes for 519 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Lawrence has also rushed for three of Clemson's six TDs on the ground.

Lawrence credits his strong start to the work he put in since his only college loss, a 42-25 defeat to LSU in the national title game last January.

"I've just learned that this game's a lot more mental than physical," he said.

Lawrence has used the extended fall camp caused by the coronavirus pandemic to work on footwork and technique to improve his accuracy. So far, that work is paying off.

Lawrence should get a difficult test from the Cavaliers' secondary, which had five interceptions last week in beating Duke. The Blue Devils' starting quarterback is ex-Tigers backup — and Lawrence's good friend Chase Brice.