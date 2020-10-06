CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says Miami will be stiffest test

"They play incredibly fast, incredibly fast with their tempo. And they're balanced in what they do."

Miami on defense: "Defensively they have a lot of special talent, starting up front. They have the AAC Player of the Year in Quincy Roche. That No. 15 (Jaelan Phillips) man, he is a long, physical, violent athlete coming off the edge. Got a brunch of guys that can run on the back end."

Compared to last year: "I watched zero of Miami's '19 offense (on film). Watched this year and schematically some stuff [Lashlee] did at SMU. That's really it. They got a transfer in there at tackle. I think we have a good feel for them after three games this year. I guarantee Brent [Venables] watched every bit of that, you can guarantee that."

Miami defensive front: "That's where it starts. They want those guys to be disruptive. And they are, they are very disruptive. I mean, they're not sit-and-read guys. They're off-the-ball, in-your-grits-quick guys. They are not sitting around waiting on anything. They are trying to wreak havoc. They are fast and physical at the line of scrimmage."