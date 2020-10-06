CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says Miami will be stiffest test

CLEMSON -- No. 7 Miami represents "by far the biggest challenge we'd had," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday.
The No. 1 Tigers meet the Hurricanes in Death Valley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be shown by ABC.
"Got the biggest challenge that we've had all year for sure in Miami. This is a really, really complete football team," Swinney said. "Man, Manny [Diaz] has done a great job down there. They have dudes everywhere and that's pretty easy to see when you turn the film on."
"The good news is we are 3-0 and we haven't come near to playing our best football yet. That's on us as coaches to get us there," Swinney said at his weekly press conference.
"This will be a heck of a game. Will be a great matchup. This is by far the biggest challenge we'd had, and the biggest challenge they've had. This is what it's all about. That's why they made it (ESPN) GameDay, two good teams going at it."
Other Swinney comments:
Miami on offense: "Offensively, they're playing with a lot of confidence and they're fast. This quarterback is a special player. Running backs are physical. They got speed and length outside. They have two tight ends that are probably first-round type guys at the next level. Very experienced offensive line.
"They play incredibly fast, incredibly fast with their tempo. And they're balanced in what they do."
Miami on defense: "Defensively they have a lot of special talent, starting up front. They have the AAC Player of the Year in Quincy Roche. That No. 15 (Jaelan Phillips) man, he is a long, physical, violent athlete coming off the edge. Got a brunch of guys that can run on the back end."
Compared to last year: "I watched zero of Miami's '19 offense (on film). Watched this year and schematically some stuff [Lashlee] did at SMU. That's really it. They got a transfer in there at tackle. I think we have a good feel for them after three games this year. I guarantee Brent [Venables] watched every bit of that, you can guarantee that."
Miami defensive front: "That's where it starts. They want those guys to be disruptive. And they are, they are very disruptive. I mean, they're not sit-and-read guys. They're off-the-ball, in-your-grits-quick guys. They are not sitting around waiting on anything. They are trying to wreak havoc. They are fast and physical at the line of scrimmage."
Run game vs. Virginia: "We had some third-and-longs, but going back and looking at it, we actually did a lot of good things on first down. It's just the way the nature of the game was. I mean, they were always triggering somebody, always an an extra hat, always a corner, always a safety, and they're giving you a lot of space. Travis Etienne had 114 yards receiving, so we put the ball in space [instead]. But we've got to cut out some of the missed opportunities that got us off-schedule a few times. But 53% on third down is going to win you a lot of games."
Clemson special teams: "(Punter) Will Spiers has been really good for us. Our coverage has been good. B.T. Potter has been excellent."
ACC strength: "I ain't worried about none of that. I really don't care what other people think. We play good people every year. I mean, we've been in four national championship games, five playoffs, and we've had to earn our way there. You're either good enough or you're not to win those games. And the main reason we've won those games is because of what we saw along the way."
