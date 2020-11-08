CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says failure in run game disappointing

No. 1 Clemson (7-1, 6-1) fell to No. 4 Notre Dame (7-0, 7-0) 47-40 in double overtime on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame's Brian Kelly told his team beforehand: "I want to see us physically beat Clemson." The Irish head coach of 11 years got his wish for the most part. Clemson got bested at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
Even with two overtimes, Clemson finished with 34 rushing yards. Travis Etienne had 18 rushes for 28 yards and one touchdown. His longest run was 13 yards. Clemson's 34 yards on the ground were its lowest since 2011 vs. N.C. State.
Swinney, unprompted, in his postgame opening comments: "We couldn't run the ball. That was obviously a huge difference in the game."
He was later asked if, entering the contest, he anticipated being able to run the ball better.
"Oh absolutely. Yeah, absolutely," Swinney said. "It was incredibly disappointing for sure."
Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott addressed improvements needed going forward in the run game: "I think the biggest thing for us is finishing blocks, being able to recognize when teams are going to force us to get off double teams and be in position with our hands and feet to make sure we can secure our blocks to get to the next level. And look at our RPO opportunities to see if there's anything we can take advantage if they're going to bring an extra hat in the box. We'll have an opportunity to evaluate ourselves and our scheme.
"Our guys up front are battling. They're in some tough situations. We have to do a better job of coaches to help get them out of those situations so to speak, and that's what we'll do this off week. ... Those guys are some of the most committed guys on the team. And we have to do a good job as coaches to put them in better situations where we can take advantage of teams' aggressiveness in the run."
Clemson allowed 10 tackles for loss, which would rank No. 119 of 123 teams if it was an average-per-game.
On the flip side, Clemson allowed 209 rushing yards, the most surrendered since the 2016 national championship game and the first time Clemson allowed more than 200 on the ground since facing Furman in 2018.
The Irish owned the line of scrimmage in the first half before Clemson got better in the second.
Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables addressed Clemson's improvement stopping the run in the second half: "They came out the first drive, second play, we just missed the fit. They divided us and got away from the safety. We just played better, got off blocks better. Nothing earth-shuttering, had some run pressures. Just did a much better job of fitting it up."
Even so, Clemson's front didn't do a good job of containing Ian Book when he escaped the pocket to throw or run. Book had 64 rushing yards on 14 rushes. He was only sacked twice, and one was a coverage sack.
"We couldn't contain their quarterback," Swinney said. "We knew third down was going to be critical, and they won that battle. Struggled containing the quarterback all night. He bought time, bought time, bought time. Extended plays and found some guys and made some big runs and scrambles."
Notre Dame was 10-of-19 on third down.
Book deserves a ton of props. He performed like a very good quarterback. But even in all his grittiness and play-extending and sound decision-making, there's no contest on who was the best quarterback on the field.
D.J. Uiagalelei was pretty remarkable. He was off-target a couple of times (high or behind) and needed to throw the ball away on the first play in overtime. But, wow. He completed 29-of-44 passes for 439 yards with two passing touchdowns. His 439 passing yards were the third-most in a game in school history and the most passing yards by a quarterback ever allowed by Notre Dame in a game.
It was the most passing yards vs. an AP top 5 team in Clemson history.
His total broke the school freshman record of 435, set by Deshaun Watson. He posted the first set of consecutive 300-yard passing games by a Clemson quarterback since the College Football Playoff to end the 2018 season, when true freshman Trevor Lawrence threw for 327 yards against Notre Dame and 347 yards against Alabama.
Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
