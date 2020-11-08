CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says failure in run game disappointing

"Our guys up front are battling. They're in some tough situations. We have to do a better job of coaches to help get them out of those situations so to speak, and that's what we'll do this off week. ... Those guys are some of the most committed guys on the team. And we have to do a good job as coaches to put them in better situations where we can take advantage of teams' aggressiveness in the run."

Clemson allowed 10 tackles for loss, which would rank No. 119 of 123 teams if it was an average-per-game.

On the flip side, Clemson allowed 209 rushing yards, the most surrendered since the 2016 national championship game and the first time Clemson allowed more than 200 on the ground since facing Furman in 2018.

The Irish owned the line of scrimmage in the first half before Clemson got better in the second.

Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables addressed Clemson's improvement stopping the run in the second half: "They came out the first drive, second play, we just missed the fit. They divided us and got away from the safety. We just played better, got off blocks better. Nothing earth-shuttering, had some run pressures. Just did a much better job of fitting it up."