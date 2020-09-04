CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says don't push back playoff

CLEMSON -- Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media virtually following practice on Thursday evening. It's his final availability prior to his game-week press conference next Tuesday.
The primary takeaways:
- On if Big Ten and Pac-12 start in November, should playoff be pushed back: "No. No, no ... we wouldn't want to push the season into February and all that stuff. We're going to push forward."
- Said Luke Price is out for the year with a torn ACL.
- Was asked about Justin Foster's injury: "What we're going to do moving forward from injury standpoint/COVID protocol is just kind of say who is available and who is not. Unless it's a long-term injury, we're not going to get into those things on a daily basis." Said Foster "has not missed a day, but has been limited." Swinney hopes he'll be full-go soon.
- Team was in shells Thursday and stayed inside all day. Swinney said it's all about getting their legs fresh now. Friday is to be a mock game. Saturday will be meetings and jog-through before having Sunday off.
- Said he likes where the team is from a mental standpoint. "You can feel the anticipation that we're getting ready to play."
- Said team still in a very good spot COVID-wise. He's super proud how team has handled it, especially with back-to-back weekends off.
- Said from a mental standpoint, freshman backs Kobe Pace and Demarkcus Bowman hit a camp wall. "I know they'll be probably as happy as anybody to get into game week."
- Said they'll travel 13-15 offensive linemen this year.
- Called Joe Ngata and Frank Ladson "twin towers." Said he thinks both will have great years.
- On the ACC: "My sense is league will be very strong this year. Miami is talented. I think coach [Mike] Norvell at FSU has had great success. What coach [Scott] Satterfield is doing at Louisville, I expect them to be explosive. North Carolina, man what a season they had last year. They're just going to be better. How good, how much better, really no way to answer that before we start playing everybody and seeing where everyone is."
- Said they're going to try to keep routine as normal as possible. Team will still stay in hotel in Anderson Friday nights prior to home games. A lot of guys will be in single rooms.
- Said despite how different this season will look, millions will still be watching on TV and the score board will be lit up. "Different has become our normal. Still going to have black-eyed peas on game day, I can tell you that. As I told them, this will be the most watched season in the history of college football. This pandemic can be either a competitive advantage or competitive disadvantage depending on what you're made of, what your mindset is. I know they're ready."
- Said that, as he understands it, you can bring back players for extra year of eligibility, but they'll count toward 85. "So that could mean for 2022 class, you don't sign many people. There will be some challenges." Said he's proposed to higher-ups there be some leeway. Otherwise, the Class of 2022 is going to be affected.
- On if there's clarity at the starting corner spot between Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich: "Yeah there's clarity on it, but I'm not going to shed light on it. We don't play until next Saturday. I will say it's as good of a group of corners as we've had. Mike has everything he could want in that room."
Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com
