CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney says 6-game Ohio State should not be in playoff

"It's incredible and I think the Big Ten had the same opportunity and they chose not to play, and I think the only reason they ended up playing is because of the leadership of the SEC and the ACC and the Big 12, and have demonstrated that we can do it and do it in a safe way. So it's been an unbelievably challenging season, that's for sure, but I think that the committee's going to have some tough, tough, tough questions to answer and things like that, regardless of what they do.

"Obviously, as coaches, we don't control any of that stuff. So I do think that our team has played incredibly well. We had a double-overtime loss at the No. 2 team in the country now in Notre Dame, who's a great team and an unbelievable game. Again, no matter what happens for Notre Dame or Clemson, nothing changes in my mind, as far as both of these teams being in the top four."

No. 1 Alabama (9-0) maintains a strong spot entering Dec. 19's SEC Championship Game against Florida. But in Ohio State's case, after a six-game requirement got amended Wednesday to push the No. 4 Buckeyes (5-0) through to Dec. 19's Big Ten Championship Game against No. 14 Northwestern (5-1) and give the conference a better shot at a CFB Playoff team, Swinney would not agree with 6-0 OSU making the top four.