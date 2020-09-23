CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney jokes with Jeff Scott to cheer him up after 52-0 loss

CLEMSON -- A week after Dabo Swinney sent USF head coach Jeff Scott a cake ahead of Scott's head coaching debut, Swinney had a different sort of message for his former coordinator.
Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, sent Scott a cake decorated with green and yellow and the message "Go Bulls!" before USF defeated The Citadel 27-6 two weeks ago.
This past week, USF traveled to Notre Dame and lost 52-0. It was the worst loss in USF history.
"It felt like I was playing Clemson out there the majority of the game," Scott said. "Just in gold helmets ... Sometimes you just have to tip your hat when you play such a great opponent. From our side, obviously very disappointing.”
Swinney was asked on Monday if had been any contact with Scott following the blowout loss.
"Yeah, I gave up 70 early in my career, so he's off to a better start than me," Swinney said.
Clemson lost to West Virginia in the 2012 Orange Bowl 70-33.
The Irish were 6-of-6 on third down to start the game.
“We didn’t make the plays to get them off the field, that’s a big part of a defensive football is you got to be good on third down,” Scott said. “You got to get the offense off the field and they were much more efficient than we were on third down on both sides of the ball.”
The Irish finished with 429 total yards, and 281 were on the ground.
“We knew these guys were strong physical runners,” Scott said. “We knew we needed to do a really good job of wrapping up and we did not. They broke a lot of tackles and created some explosive plays but that’ll be something that we’ll definitely go back and chart and review and learn from.”
“Anytime we don’t play well, I know I didn’t do my job. This is an opportunity for myself and the coaches to go back and watch the video and find ways where we could have played better.
“That loss is going to be there and it’s going to sting. But we do need to remember it’s not acceptable. But it’s in the rear-view mirror, which is about six inches right there [behind us]. The windshield is where our eye should be moving forward. There’s a lot ahead of us.”
https://247sports.com/college/clemson/Article/Clemson-football-Dabo-Swinney-jokes-with-Jeff-Scott-after-Notre-Dame-football-loss-151810541/
Anna Hickey reports for www.clemson247.com, a website devoted to Clemson athletics and featuring premium content on recruiting and much more.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!