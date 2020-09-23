CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney jokes with Jeff Scott to cheer him up after 52-0 loss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEMSON -- A week after Dabo Swinney sent USF head coach Jeff Scott a cake ahead of Scott's head coaching debut, Swinney had a different sort of message for his former coordinator.

Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, sent Scott a cake decorated with green and yellow and the message "Go Bulls!" before USF defeated The Citadel 27-6 two weeks ago.

This past week, USF traveled to Notre Dame and lost 52-0. It was the worst loss in USF history.

"It felt like I was playing Clemson out there the majority of the game," Scott said. "Just in gold helmets ... Sometimes you just have to tip your hat when you play such a great opponent. From our side, obviously very disappointing.”

Swinney was asked on Monday if had been any contact with Scott following the blowout loss.

"Yeah, I gave up 70 early in my career, so he's off to a better start than me," Swinney said.

Clemson lost to West Virginia in the 2012 Orange Bowl 70-33.

The Irish were 6-of-6 on third down to start the game.