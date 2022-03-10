CLEMSON FOOTBALL: Swinney impressed with quarterback play

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looks more confident as the Tigers continue spring practice.

“Day five (of spring practice), it’s been really good,” Swinney said. “Stayed relatively healthy today, and was the first day we were able to get in some live work. There’s a lot of competition and a lot of energy.”

Uiagalelei completed 16-of-18 passes Wednesday.

“D.J. might have had the greatest practice he’s had here at Clemson,” Swinney said. “He’s picked up where he left off. I thought he finished well and from a confidence standpoint he just looks great. Guys are doing a great job around him as well, and we were able to make some big plays.”

It’s been reported that Uiagalelei has lost 25 pounds in the offseason and is currently playing at 240.

“There’s no question he’s moving a little better,” Swinney said. “He’s always been athletic, but he’s never going to be a 4.5 (40-yard dash) guy, but we don’t need him to be. He’s learned from his experiences last season and he’s becoming a great leader.”

Swinney was asked how five-star quarterback prospect Cade Kubelik is adjusting to the college game, and how he compares with former five-star QBs Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

“Rinse and repeat, it’s the same kind of deal,” Swinney said. “He’s very sharp and getting a ton of work with the twos. He’s really a natural, everything we thought he was. He’s very similar to (Watson) in body type, like clones. The quarterback room has gotten healthy quick. We’re in a much better spot than we were this time last year.”

Swinney said he’s been pleased with the receiver position. He said once everyone is healthy, and the freshmen report in the summer, the Tigers will have 10 on scholarship.

“What we have (out there) has been really fun to watch,” Swinney said. “You forget how fast (Brannon) Spector is, how explosive he is. Beaux (Collins) and Dacari (Collins) look great after the experience they got last year. (Joseph) Ngata has been unbelievable. He looks like a pro, practicing like a pro and just acting like a pro. He’s so talented, and playing with a lot of confidence, hopefully it translates to the fall.”

With two new coordinators, Swinney said the coaching staff is getting resettled after the recruiting season and working to get on the same page. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin were both promoted from within the program, which Swinney says has helped in the change-over.

“We’re still similar offensively and defensively,” Swinney said. “(Streeter and Goodwin) want to put their twist on things, but not too much is different from an install standpoint. We’ve tweaked some things, so that may have slowed us down a little bit, but it’s still pretty standard. Our challenge is putting it all together, making the right decisions and coaching up the coaches.”

Clemson is scheduled to have its spring game Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

